Two weeks after the Pennsylvania Department of Health made COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone age 65 and older, the medication remains hard to come by.
A map of providers and contact information on the health department website can be accessed from the state’s homepage, pa.gov, by clicking on “Getting the COVID vaccine.”
The Tribune-Democrat checked more than 40 vaccine providers across Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties and the Altoona area. Most websites and voicemail messages announced the providers were out of vaccine and advised those seeking the first dose to check the website or call back for updates.
Two providers’ websites provided links to schedule appointments in the coming days.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, Rite Aid showed locations in Northern Cambria, Windber, Scalp Avenue and downtown Johnstown each had at least one appointment slot available during February. No location showed more than five appointment slots all month.
The Weis Market pharmacies’ COVID-19 vaccine scheduling link announced, “All appointment slots are currently full … Please check back tomorrow for appointment availability. When appointment slots are available they will be displayed.”
Some providers were accepting contact information to update those seeking vaccines.
They included Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Highlands Health free clinic in Johnstown, Patton Pharmacy & VS Variety in Patton, and all Mainline Pharmacy’s locations.
Through Monday, the health department’s program showed 1,024,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered, including 621,021 people who received one dose and 201,797 people who have received two doses and are considered fully covered.
They include 9,893 in Cambria County, 3,741 in Somerset County, 2,401 in Bedford County and 7,146 in Blair County who have received at least one dose.
Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 infections continued to ease on Tuesday with 4,410 cases and 125 deaths across Pennsylvania.
There were no triple-digit increases for counties in this region in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Centre County’s 95 new COVID-19 cases led the region, followed by Westmoreland County’s 67 cases, Cambria County’s 58 cases, Clearfield County’s 48 cases, Blair County’s 47 cases, Somerset County’s 26 cases and Indiana County’s 19 cases.
Westmoreland added four COVID-19 deaths, Somerset added three deaths, Cambria and Clearfield each had two new deaths and Bedford, Blair and Indiana each added one death.
Tuesday’s report brings the state totals to 850,488 cases and 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
The state estimates 82% of all COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is almost 700,000 people.
There have been an average of 5,410 new cases a day over the past seven days in Pennsylvania. While that continues a downward trend since the seven-day average peaked at more than 10,000 cases a day in mid-December, it remains well above the numbers seen during the summer months.
At the height of a late-July surge, the seven-day average never reached 1,000 cases a day.
