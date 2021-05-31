Low numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported locally and statewide from Sunday to Monday during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The total increased by only 20 in the Cambria, Somerset and Bedford tri-county region. There were 13 in Cambria, followed by three and four in Bedford and Somerset, respectively, according to statistics released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
No deaths were added.
Only five deaths and 315 cases were recorded statewide, although the number of reported cases tends to be lower over holidays.
Pennsylvania topped 1.2 million total cases for the first time, while the death count stands at 27,214.
Vaccination rates continued to climb with almost 4.7 million Pennsylvanians being fully vaccinated. More than 49,200 (fully) and just shy of 7,900 (partially) have been vaccinated in Cambria. Almost 12,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Bedford County, while Somerset topped the 24,000 mark.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
