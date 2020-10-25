While 9-year-old Jayden Yonish was using wooden blocks to build a tall Jenga tower outside the Greater Johnstown YMCA on Sunday, the nonprofit’s CEO, Shawn Sebring, was trying to build support.
Both were among a steady flow of attendees at the local YMCA’s Fall Family Fun Fest, a first-ever event aimed at keeping the Haynes Street center open during difficult times.
“COVID(-19) has really messed things up. Our membership is down 50% right now and usage of the facility is probably down even more than that ... compared to a year ago,” Sebring said Sunday, noting that it has been a major revenue hit.
“So, hopefully, everything we can generate today will help us continue another couple months.”
Behind him, the YMCA’s parking lot was transformed into a fall festival grounds.
Children were in line to jump inside a Hogue’s Fun Factory bounce house, while older kids were tossing bean bags into cornhole boards or axe throwing inside portable Steel City Axe trailers.
While the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s cross country team talked with guests, YMCA volunteers served up pizza and hot dogs.
Sebring said local vendors were donating a portion of their proceeds to the YMCA and an unnamed “community partner” pledged to match the event’s total earnings.
Trista Yonish said she heard about the fundraiser through Facebook.
Her family traveled from Ogletown to attend the event for “something to do” and support the YMCA, she said, while playing Jenga with her son, Jayden.
Inside the YMCA, Donna Kensinger and Johanne Boes, both of Richland Township, wore masks as they dropped tickets into paper bags to take a few chances at more than 80 baskets filled with lottery tickets, gift cards and small appliances.
“The YMCA does a lot for young kids around here and seniors,” Kensinger, 60, said. “If this helps them, I’m all for it.”
Kensinger said she was also planning to tour the YMCA to consider joining the Age 65 and older-minded Silver Sneakers program.
Sebring said the YMCA continues reaching out to potential members through the pandemic and is offering an initial $1.50 join fee promotion – in celebration of their 150th year.
For more information about the local YMCA, visit www.johnstownpaymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.