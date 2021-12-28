JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania added 11,206 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Department of Health data showed, as officials announced that the federal government will send help to struggling hospitals in the state.
The state had more than 10,000 new cases in a day for the fourth time in six days. Cambria County had 94 new cases, Somerset County had 40, Bedford County had 20, Blair County had 37, Indiana County had 43, Clearfield County had 46, Centre County had 100 and Westmoreland County had 151 new cases.
Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 131 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 1,976,200 cases and 36,200 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties each had one additional death, Blair County had two, Centre County had three and Westmoreland County had nine.
With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to stress the health care system, Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced federal strike teams of medical professionals will be assigned to the hardest-hit hospitals. Wolf requested the federal help earlier this month.
State agencies are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to identify areas overwhelmed by the surge, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said in a press release.
“The federal government has responded to Governor Wolf’s request for additional support for Pennsylvania’s health care system, and we are now meeting with them daily to finalize support plans,” Klinepeter said. “At this time, we do know that strike teams will be sent to the commonwealth and are working with our federal partners to identify and confirm exact locations and any additional resources.”
Tuesday’s update showed that 4,648 inpatients are being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 910 under intensive care and 586 on ventilators. Eleven days ago, there were 4,619 hospitalizations, with 935 patients in ICUs and 615 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford hospitals on Tuesday, 152 patients were being treated for COVID-19, including 48 in ICUs and 55 on ventilators.
Klinepeter stressed the importance of testing and identified free COVID-19 testing opportunities sponsored by the department.
“Regardless of your vaccination status, it is still important to get tested if you have symptoms or have possibly been exposed,” Klinepeter said. “I commend those Pennsylvanians who are taking precautions to get tested to protect their families and loved ones. This relatively simple step can help protect you and your loved ones if you take the appropriate steps when you test positive.”
The state is sponsoring a free testing site from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, along with sites in Berks, Centre, Clinton, Luzerne and Mifflin counties.
Free testing services are available for all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania through another state initiative and testing is also offered through hospitals, health systems, private healthcare providers and pharmacies.
The department’s weekly update showed 73.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Over the past week, vaccine providers have administered 310,604 doses, including 156,944 boosters. An additional 310,000 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, for a total of 7,950,658.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.