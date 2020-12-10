Responding to The Tribune-Democrat about concerns raised by families of inmates at the federal prison in Loretto, a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said the prisons are following accepted guidelines.
Spokesman Emery Nelson said he could not address the Loretto situation specifically, due to privacy, safety and security reasons.
“We can tell you all institutions have areas set aside for quarantine and medical isolation,” Nelson wrote in response to the newspaper’s questions.
“Additionally, in order to create a socially distant environment in a prison setting that was not originally designed with social distancing in mind, some temporary quarters assignments have been established and are similar to those you may find in local community field hospitals or military barracks.”
Loretto continues to have the second-highest number of infected inmates in the federal system, skyrocketing with 440 new cases in less than a week. Thursday’s update showed 607 inmates and 25 staff who tested positive.
On Tuesday, Liz Martinez told The Tribune-Democrat her fiance described inmates sleeping on cots in common rooms and hallways to create more quarantine space, saying it was “like a war zone.”
Several more family members contacted the newspaper on Thursday, along with Jason McLaughlin, who is an inmate at Loretto.
McLaughlin also described the overcrowded quarantine area, where he has been placed after testing positive and becoming ill with COVID-19.
“The TV room is full of people,” he said in a phone interview. “There are people everywhere. There are people on the floor in the hall. It’s like a Third World country.”
Libby Leavy, of Flint, Michigan, said her son is among inmates who tested positive. He has severe asthma and heart disease.
“He has been moved around several times and is currently sleeping on a cot with his belongings in a garbage bag – living on bologna sandwiches,” she wrote. “The conditions these guys are living in are despicable.”
Both Leavy’s son and McLaughlin have requested a release to monitored home confinement under Attorney General William Barr’s March 26 order. McLaughlin, a former North Carolina resident, said he has diabetes and high blood pressure.
Nelson said the Bureau of Prisons is processing emergency home confinement candidates as quickly as possible.
“The BOP began immediately reviewing all inmates who have COVID-19 risk factors, as described by the CDC, to determine which inmates are suitable for home confinement,” Nelson said. “The BOP was originally focused on a priority list of inmates in accordance with the attorney general’s guidance to BOP issued March 26, 2020. However, the attorney general’s memo issued on April 3, 2020, asked the BOP to immediately maximize appropriate transfers to home confinement of all appropriate inmates held at Oakdale, Danbury, Elkton, and other similarly situated facilities. That process is ongoing.”
The bureau has the discretion to determine which prisoners are released to home confinement, he added.
Leavy said several families have contacted U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre.
“COVID-19 has presented incredible challenges for corrections officers at FCI-Loretto and their dedication has been greatly appreciated,” Thompson said Thursday in an email.
“This afternoon, I spoke with the warden as a follow-up to some concerns that had been shared with me by families of inmates. I have been reassured that inmate and corrections officer safety remains a top priority at the facility.”
Rosa Zangari wrote that her brother-in-law was denied home release because he had not completed at least 50% of his sentence. But several other Loretto prisoners, including President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, were released to home confinement before completing half their sentences, she said.
The bureau’s website says there are currently 8,025 inmates on monitored home confinement. Since March 26, 18,658 have been placed in the release program, including those who completed their sentence at home.
On Tuesday, Chantel Tyler told The Tribune-Democrat her finance said he wasn’t getting enough fluids and was denied access to the commissary to purchase beverages with electrolytes.
Nelson said all prisoners who are ill are getting additional electrolytes and have access to the commissary.
McLaughlin said he was infected when a group of prisoners was moved into his area.
“They took a unit from upstairs and brought them downstairs without the test results coming back,” he said, explaining that some of those prisoners soon learned they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Shanti Major, of Yonkers, New York, said her boyfriend described the same situation.
“They infected an entire unit by moving another unit down to the one unit without waiting for the test results to come back,” she wrote to The Tribune-Democrat.
Several family members said their loved ones fighting COVID-19 symptoms in the Loretto prison are given only over-the-counter pain medicine and none of the specialized therapeutic medicine. Lack of healthy food for recovery was also a common complaint.
“The jail is not giving him any meds or trying to even deal with any inmates,” Major wrote. “They aren’t giving out much food on the trays – sometimes the same meals twice a week.”
She and others raised concerns about the number of ill patients in the quarantine area.
“Quarantine is a joke,” Major wrote. “Over 100 inmates bunched in one unit tight, all sick, and no social distancing at all.”
Despite the widespread infections, McLaughlin said busloads of new prisoners are still arriving at Loretto.
Nelson said the prisons are following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determines they require hospitalization,” he said.
