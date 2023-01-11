JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new program to remove barriers to testing and treating COVID-19 is being tested in Pennsylvania.
Berks County near Philadelphia will be the first pilot site for a federal test-to-treat program run by the National Institutes of Health and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Participants will receive free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Those who test positive will be invited to have a telehealth consultation with a medical provider and can receive free antiviral medication delivered to their home or for pickup at a local pharmacy.
“The Department of Health is committed to creating health equity across Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “The home test-to-treat pilot program is a step toward that goal and we are excited that Berks County was chosen as the first in the nation to pilot this important program.”
Nationwide, the pilot program aims to enroll about 100,000 people. Additional communities will be selected to participate in the pilot based on the level of community need, access to health care, expected COVID-19 infection rates, socioeconomic factors and local capability to support the program.
Although COVID-19 deaths jumped statewide and across this region, new cases remained steady over the past seven days.
The weekly update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed there were 229 deaths related to COVID-19 since Jan. 4, up from 142 over the previous seven days. In the local eight-county region, there were 13 deaths, compared to nine in last week’s report.
Case counts totaled 15,230 statewide and 1,043 for this region, down from 15,719 and 1,070 last week.
Cambria County added 226 cases with no deaths, Somerset County added 79 cases and one death, Bedford County added 23 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 91 cases and five deaths, Indiana County added 85 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 136 cases and two deaths, Centre County added 134 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 269 cases and four deaths.
