Although Dr. Anthony Fauci commended President Joe Biden’s success in getting millions vaccinated, he warned those attending the American College of Physicians annual conference that it will be difficult to eradicate COVID-19 from the face of the earth, the MedPage Today website reported.
Fauci, who is the chief White House medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was speaking at the conference’s opening meeting.
“Unless we get control globally, there’s still the threat of variants coming into this country because we can’t lock ourselves out from the rest of the world,” Fauci said.
To reduce the spread, more affluent nations will have to provide help for underdeveloped countries, he said, and the help should go beyond releasing vaccine intellectual property rights.
“Because it’s pretty easy to say, ‘Go ahead and make a vaccine’ ... but you’ve got to go to the next step and help them to be able to make the vaccine,” Fauci told the doctors, the MedPage article said.
Fauci acknowledged that the U.S. was not prepared when the pandemic began sweeping the nation in early 2020.
In part because of the country’s past success with childhood vaccinations, infrastructure for massive testing and contact tracing was not in place.
“This was a massive countrywide outbreak that needed a lot more diagnostics than we actually had,” Fauci said.
Spotty information from China during the early days made scientists think the new virus was only passing from animals to people. That assumption led to “a lot of oops,” he said.
“It was, ‘Oops, no, it does spread from human to human,’ and then, ‘Oops, it spreads really efficiently from human to human,’ and then, ‘Oops, oops, it not only does that but a substantial part of the transmission – which would then be unprecedented – was asymptomatic transmission,’ ” he said.
Citing the latest studies, Fauci said at least half of the disease transmissions come from infected individuals who have not yet developed symptoms or who never develop symptoms.
“That broke all the paradigms of infectious disease,” he said, according to MedPage Today.
