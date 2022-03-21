JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Biden Administration's chief medical adviser said the nation should expect to see COVID-19 cases rise again later this spring – but he doesn't expect a surge or a need to reinstate restrictions.
The omicron "BA.2" subvariant is driving up cases in Europe and Asia, including Hong Kong, and now accounts for about 30% of infections in the United States.
But Fauci told ABC's "This Week" that studies have shown the subvariant is not evading immunity from vaccinations and recent infections, which should lessen its impact.
"Hopefully, we won't see a surge," he said. "I don't think we will. The easiest way to prevent that is to continue to get people vaccinated. And for those who have been vaccinated, to continue to get them boosted, so that’s really where we stand right now."
Efforts continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters across the U.S.
To find local vaccination sites, visit vaccine.org
Area cases
Cambria County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
The county now has 717 total.
Two other counties added one death each – Indiana and Clearfield.
The region's rate of new cases remained low over the weekend.
Cambria County added 14 cases, Clearfield County added 17 and Blair County added 15 cases, according to state Department of Health data.
Somerset and Bedford counties added three cases each, while Indiana added eight.
Somerset County now has 18,658 cases and 398 deaths since March 2020.
Bedford County has 10,945 and 273.
Pennsylvania has reported 2,775,183 cases and 44,050 deaths since the pandemic arrived.
That's an increase of 1,321 cases and 39 deaths since Friday.
