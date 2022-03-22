The Biden administration’s chief medical adviser said the nation should expect to see COVID-19 cases rise again later this spring – but he doesn’t expect a surge or a need to reinstate restrictions.
The omicron “BA.2” subvariant is driving up cases in Europe and Asia, including Hong Kong, and now accounts for about 30% of infections in the United States.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” that studies have shown the subvariant is not evading immunity from vaccinations and recent infections, which should lessen its impact.
“Hopefully, we won’t see a surge,” Fauci said. “I don’t think we will. The easiest way to prevent that is to continue to get people vaccinated, and for those who have been vaccinated, to continue to get them boosted. So that’s really where we stand right now.”
Efforts continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters across the U.S.
Tuesday cases
Cambria and Westmoreland counties were the only counties in the region to add a double-digit level of cases on Tuesday. Cambria County added 10 cases and Westmoreland County added 11 cases, state Department of Health figures showed.
Somerset and Bedford counties added just one case each, although Somerset County did add one death attributed to the virus, bringing its total to 399 since March 2020.
Blair County did not add any positive COVID-19 cases, but one death was confirmed, giving the county 605 fatalities in total.
Indiana and Centre counties added four cases each, and their death totals remained unchanged. Clearfield County added five cases and one death. Westmoreland County added two deaths and now has 1,361 deaths since March 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.