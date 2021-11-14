police lights

SOMERSET, Pa. – At least one person died when a car slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer Saturday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County.

A turnpike state police spokesman said traffic had slowed for a previous crash in the eastbound lanes. The fatal crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in a turnpike construction zone, which was not active on the weekend. No workers were present, the spokesman said.

Eastbound lanes were detoured from New Stanton to Breezewood for several hours.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you