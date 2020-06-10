For Elmira Cobaugh’s 100th birthday, her family is hoping to make it extra special.
The former East Taylor Township resident who resides in Grey’s Colonial Manor in Kittanning, Armstrong County, will celebrate the milestone Wednesday, and family is asking people to send her cards offering up birthday wishes.
With nursing homes closed to visitors because of the coronavirus, her family and friends are unable to be with her physically so sending cards is the next best thing.
“This is all we can do since we can’t be there,” said daughter-in-law Marty Cobaugh, who is married to Elmira Cobaugh’s son Jerry. “They had suggested to come to the parking lot and put signs up and they’d bring her to the window, but she can’t stand very long. That would only upset her and cause problems because she wouldn’t understand why her kids were there and couldn’t come in.”
She said her mother-in-law, who suffers with dementia, enjoys getting cards and pictures.
“That’s her two main things, she can sit and look at them all day long,” Cobaugh said. “Most of her friends are gone, but we’re just trying to reach out to more people.”
Additional family members have posted on social media sites about sending cards in hopes of generating more interest.
“Just family alone she’s going to have 30 cards come in,” Cobaugh said. “But she wouldn’t even realize she doesn’t know someone, she just loves seeing the cards.”
She said because she and her husband live in Templeton, Armstrong County, and are close to the nursing home, they plan to send cupcakes and ice cream cups to help add to the festivities.
“Birthdays are a big thing for her and she likes her cake and ice cream,” Cobaugh said.
“If she gets cake and ice cream and her cards that will be her birthday and she’ll love it.”
Once nursing homes are able to allow visitors, plans are in the works to hold another birthday celebration where Elmira Cobaugh’s three other children – Kevin, Bob and Lorna – who live out-of-state could attend.
“We just hope these cards will cheer her up and make her day,” Cobaugh said.
Those interested can send cards to Elmira Cobaugh, c/o Grey’s Colonial Manor, 13259 State Route 422, Kittanning, Pa. 16201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.