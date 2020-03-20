For this service you wouldn't need to leave your vehicle.
In an effort to eliminate the spread of the coronavirus, Faith Chapel, 730 Sunberry St., Johnstown, will hold a drive-in church service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot where people will be able to hear Pastor Andrew Taylor's sermon.
"You come into the parking lot and turn to a specific radio station and the message will come through your car," said Melissa Lushko, church secretary. "Pastor will be on a stage preaching and there will be music. It'll be our regular typical church service expect it will be broadcasted through their car speakers."
Although services are live streamed, Lushko said said some parishioners don't have access to the internet.
"Some of our parishioners just need to get out of the house because of cabin fever," she said. "This way they can come to church and still be safe in the car and we can all be together," she said.
When people arrive there will be a parking attendant who will direct them on where to park and tell them which channel to tune their radio to.
"We want to be able to get everyone in and situated in the right direction," Lushko said.
The service also will be live-streamed on the church's website.
"Pastor has a heart for the people and this can be a scary time for people and he just wants this to be a blessing and share the word and give some hope," Lushko said.
At this point, it's unknown if the drive-in church service will continue and its dependent on how the virus progresses.
The service is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.faithchapel.us.
