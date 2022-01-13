JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the current omicron-driven surge in new COVID-19 cases setting new records almost daily, many experts are saying that case counts are no longer as valuable in tracking the pandemic.
An analysis by The Associated Press points out that the official data only reflects what is reported to government agencies. They do not include most people who test themselves at home. Because the omicron variant is associated with less severe illness, many people who are infected have no symptoms so they don’t get tested.
Daily updates are inconsistent from day to day, especially on holidays and weekends.
Some experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say hospitalizations and death rates paint a better picture of the pandemic’s impact.
“It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” Fauci said in a recent television appearance.
But Gary Schwitzer, a University of Minnesota School of Public Health instructor and publisher of HealthNewsReview.org, told the AP that case counts still have value, illustrating trends and showing where the surge may have peaked.
Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health illustrates how the omicron variant has turned data tracking upside down and confirms that the variant may not cause as much severe illness and death.
There were 28,739 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 204 additional deaths. It brings the rolling seven-day average of new cases to 28,525 per day. That’s a 150% jump from the 11,394 average cases a day recorded for the seven days ending Dec. 29.
By contrast, the state’s current seven-day average for new COVID-19 deaths is 142 deaths a day, just a 12% increase from the 127 average daily deaths for the seven days ending Dec. 29.
Cambria County added 344 new cases with no deaths in Wednesday’s update, Somerset County added 210 cases with no deaths, Bedford County added 60 cases and one death, Blair County added 192 cases and seven deaths, Indiana County added 145 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 137 cases and three deaths, Centre County added 353 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 926 cases and 10 deaths.
Combining reports Wednesday from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are 8,069,411 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and vaccine providers have administered 20,128,268 doses, including 2,859,498 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.