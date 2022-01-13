coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the current omicron-driven surge in new COVID-19 cases setting new records almost daily, many experts are saying that case counts are no longer as valuable in tracking the pandemic.

An analysis by The Associated Press points out that the official data only reflects what is reported to government agencies. They do not include most people who test themselves at home. Because the omicron variant is associated with less severe illness, many people who are infected have no symptoms so they don’t get tested.

Daily updates are inconsistent from day to day, especially on holidays and weekends.

Some experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say hospitalizations and death rates paint a better picture of the pandemic’s impact.

“It is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” Fauci said in a recent television appearance.

But Gary Schwitzer, a University of Minnesota School of Public Health instructor and publisher of HealthNewsReview.org, told the AP that case counts still have value, illustrating trends and showing where the surge may have peaked.

Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health illustrates how the omicron variant has turned data tracking upside down and confirms that the variant may not cause as much severe illness and death.

There were 28,739 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 204 additional deaths. It brings the rolling seven-day average of new cases to 28,525 per day. That’s a 150% jump from the 11,394 average cases a day recorded for the seven days ending Dec. 29.

By contrast, the state’s current seven-day average for new COVID-19 deaths is 142 deaths a day, just a 12% increase from the 127 average daily deaths for the seven days ending Dec. 29.

Cambria County added 344 new cases with no deaths in Wednesday’s update, Somerset County added 210 cases with no deaths, Bedford County added 60 cases and one death, Blair County added 192 cases and seven deaths, Indiana County added 145 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 137 cases and three deaths, Centre County added 353 cases and one death and Westmoreland County added 926 cases and 10 deaths.

Combining reports Wednesday from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are 8,069,411 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and vaccine providers have administered 20,128,268 doses, including 2,859,498 boosters. 

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the figures from Wednesday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 344 0 28,075 21,564 639 491 1,773 1,362 130,192
Somerset 210 0 15,239 20,748 349 475 784 1,067 73,447
Bedford 60 1 9,279 19,376 234 489 353 737 47,888
Blair 192 7 24,442 20,063 527 433 1017 835 121,829
Indiana 145 1 13,728 16,329 312 371 780 928 84,073
Clearfield 137 3 15,538 19,605 275 347 732 924 79,255
Centre 353 1 29,269 18,024 301 185 2,039 1,256 162,385
Westmoreland 926 10 65,710 18,834 1,170 335 4,131 1,184 348,899
Region 2367 23 201,280 19,207 3,807 363 11,609 1,108 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 28,739 204 2,345,276 18,320 37,899 296 197,794 1,545 12,801,937

