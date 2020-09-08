Flu shots have been proven to save lives. This year, doctors say, they could help in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and two local physicians on Tuesday urged Pennsylvanians to get influenza shots this fall to reduce the chance of a double blow to the health care system.
“This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot,” Levine said at a press briefing.
Last flu season, which ended in April, a record of almost 130,000 tested positive for influenza in the state, with 102 deaths.
“This year, things will be even more dangerous with the global pandemic due to COVID-19 spreading through our communities,” she said.
Because both influenza and COVID-19 exhibit initial symptoms of cough, fever, sore throat and fatigue, it may raise unnecessary alarm in schools, workplaces and the community if both viral infections become widespread, said Dr. Jeanne Spencer, family medicine residency program director and family medicine department chairwoman at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“There will be a lot of confusion with people getting the flu and thinking they’re getting COVID-19,” Spencer said.
Flu patients can also end up in hospitals and their intensive care units, creating additional stress on the systems already caring for COVID-19 patients, said Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer for Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber.
“I agree that the flu vaccine is more important than ever this year,” Csikos said. “It is protecting yourself and the people around you from the flu and helping reduce the stress on the health care systems that are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
If there is less flu circulating in the community, there will be fewer visits to emergency rooms and primary practices, fewer hospital admissions and fewer ventilators needed for flu patients – leaving them available for COVID-19 patients, both local doctors noted.
“We should take every step possible to avoid creating those stressors,” Spencer said.
Levine said there is an adequate supply of flu vaccine available and it is not too early to get a flu shot. Most pharmacies and physician practices are already giving the shots.
“While we wait for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to go through its clinical trials, you can get a safe and effective flu vaccine right now,” Levine said.
