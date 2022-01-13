A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“Why isn’t a COVID-19 test given to a patient getting their first chemotherapy treatment if you are positive for coronavirus? I think you should not get the chemotherapy treatment as it may contribute by effecting your immune system.”
The answer:
A great question, and I understand your concern.
Some people may be beyond the period of expected infectiousness, but remain NAAT (nuclei acid amplification test) positive for an extended period (12 weeks or longer after infection). Antigen tests typically have a more rapid turnaround time, but are often less sensitive than NAAT. Antigen testing is preferred for persons who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19) in the prior 90 days.
Active treatment, including chemotherapy, for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies may result in immune compromise. I recommend you discuss with your treating medical oncologist your vaccination status and whether you are a candidate for Evusheld.
Evusheld is a newly authorized combination of antibodies to prevent severe COVID-19 illness in people with weakened immune systems who don’t get sufficient protection from COVID-19 vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I’m vaccined and boosted and so are my children. My husband is not vaccinated and tested positive. Three days later, we have all tested positive on PCR tests and all have mild symptoms. Can we co-habitate? Should I be sleeping in the same room with my unvaccinated spouse (since we are all now positive)? Or should we all be in neutral space?”
The answer:
There’s no problem in having multiple people isolate together, as long as they are all positive.
COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone age 5 years and older, regardless of a history of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection. Therefore, your husband should be vaccinated when he’s recovered from the acute illness and criteria to discontinue isolation have been met.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My husband and I both caught COVID-19. We quarantined together at home. He is no longer positive but I am still testing positive. Can I reinfect my husband?”
The answer:
Given that you are in the same household, it is safe to assume you had the same strain. This makes it highly unlikely (reaching impossible) that you will reinfect your husband.
Since you are still positive and if your husband is within five days of testing positive, you both should wear masks for five days when out among others.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I got the second Moderna shot, and on the same day, I started having COVID-19 symptoms. High fever, sore throat, headache, etc. Five days later, I am coughing, but nothing coming up. I still have a fever, but low-grade now. I’m taking expectorant and it’s not helping. Every day chest feels more painful.”
The answer:
Adverse events that occur after COVID-19 vaccination are required to be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Common side effects include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.
In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is a normal sign that the body is building protection, but the side effects should go away in a few days.
Since your symptoms are concerning to you and are not going away, I recommend contacting your doctor or health care provider as soon as possible. You may need to be tested for COVID-19.
The vaccine does not cause COVID-19, but you may have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) before you got the second Moderna shot.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I am fully vaccinated and just got COVID. Does that mean, once I recover, I will be super-protected with antibodies since I have antibodies from the vaccine and now natural immunity?”
The answer:
The vaccines for COVID-19 stimulate your immune system to make antibodies, immune proteins, against the spike of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This spike protein is on the outside of the virus, and it is used to get into your cells. The spike protein is like the key to the door of your cells.
When you have a natural infection, the antibodies are made against all parts of the virus, those that are inside the virus and the spike protein. Antibodies made against the parts of the virus on the inside are not as good at stopping infection.
The delta strain is much more contagious than the alpha strain of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccines were made against the alpha strain.
Because you have had both the vaccine and an infection, you have a more diverse repertoire of antibodies to the spike protein.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“If an N-95 mask allows as much as 5% of particles of size 0.3 microns to pass through, what percentage of SARS-COV-2 particles does an N-95 mask allow to pass through?
“If the delta variant produces 1,000 times more particles than does the original variant that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested on, does an N-95 mask expose the wearer to more particles of the delta variant than the number of particles of the original variant a person not wearing a mask would be exposed to?”
The answer:
Your question simplifies some very complex transmission dynamics.
Transmission of the delta variant of COVID-19 is via respiratory droplets and aerosols. Many factors go into determining exposure. How close were the individuals in question? What stage of the infection was the infected person in? Was there any wind present?
Were both individuals wearing a mask (any mask)? How long were these individuals in contact with each other? How much histamine was released to cause the projection of the virus out of the infected individual’s respiratory tract? Were the individuals involved vaccinated?
These are just a few of the factors.
We know that six feet of distance and masks drop the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by 85% when both individuals are wearing a mask. Couple that with the 80% drop in transmission when individuals are vaccinated, and you significantly decrease transmission rates of the virus (the amount of virus produced by an infected person).
Individuals who are vaccinated shed less virus (there is less virus emitted from them). Infected individuals who were vaccinated show a significant drop in virus emitted after the second day of symptoms. Non-vaccinated individuals emit much higher levels of virus for up to seven days.
Environmental factors, such as wind speed, can have direct effects on transmission. Therefore, transmission is lower outside. The droplets get carried away.
Duration of contact is another determinant of transmission rates. The longer a person is around an infected person, the greater the risk of transmission.
This increases significantly when masking is not used.
Our bodies use a chemical called histamine to violently expel things. We use histamine to remove pathogens from our gastrointestinal system (vomiting and diarrhea), and we use it in our respiratory tract to expel pathogens found there. Some sneezes are more productive than others.
The best protection you can have against COVID-19 is a vaccine and a mask. The best mask is an N-95. If you don’t choose vaccination, mask up or take the risk.
I have discussed this in videos and they can be found on this site: www.inthistogethercambria.com
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I’m 56 years old. I got my second dose of Moderna on April 9. I have type 2 diabetes and COPD, have had four heart attacks, and I am obese. My PCP told me to get booster in December.
“I worry the booster will not be approved for me. With all of my health problems, I need a booster. What do you suggest?”
The answer:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is convening its outside panel of advisers next week to review booster data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). It’s the first step in a review process that also includes approval from the leadership of the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
If both agencies give the go-ahead, Americans could begin getting Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters later this month. Health officials don’t recommend mixing and matching different vaccine brands because there’s not enough data on mix-and-match vaccinations.
In my opinion, you qualify (age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My wife and I both got COVID-19. She got the vaccine and got the second dose. She got COVID again, and I took care of her, but I never got COVID. And I never took the vaccine. So explain this: It was Nov. 1, 2020, when we had it the first time. She got it again at the end of September 2021.
“I’m 61 years old, and I have Parkinson’s.”
The answer:
Regarding your wife: COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping to protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death. However, vaccinated people can still become infected.
Regarding yourself: Data suggests that unvaccinated people who survive COVID-19 will be far more protected if they get vaccinated after recovering from their illness.
After coronavirus infection, “natural immunity” varies from person to person and depends on a number of factors.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I was fully vaccinated in March and April (Pfizer) and my husband has chosen not to be vaccinated. Three weeks ago, we both got COVID. Now that we are well, we thought it would be a good time to visit family (in a couple more weeks), but they say because he is not vaccinated they are not safe. Is this true? It feels like now would be about the safest we can be.”
The answer:
Reinfection is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection, but possible.
Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection is possible, your husband should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least six months ago and are:
• 65 years and older;
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;
• Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings;
• Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings.
If either of you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called “natural immunity,” varies from person to person.
Also, we don’t know the effectiveness of natural immunity against variant strains.
Finally, I advise you and your husband to get a flu shot soon.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had COVID in December, and was immunized twice – once in January and 21 days later.
“I had my booster shot four days ago. Now I have a cough, laryngitis and fever after my initial side effects of fever, achiness and headache. Could I have COVID-19 now? I’m 74 years old.”
The answer:
Yes, COVID-19 reinfection is possible.
You didn’t mention if you received the influenza vaccine.
According to the CDC, reduced immunity due to low influenza virus activity since March 2020 may result in an early and possibly severe influenza season in 2021-22.
Therefore, I recommend you get tested as soon as possible for both influenza and COVID-19 with a rapid influenza swab test and a COVID-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) swab test.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had both Pfizer shots in January, then a mild breakthrough in August. Question: Is a booster shot recommended?”
The answer:
It has been shown that immunity to COVID-19 does wane over time. The vaccine for COVID-19 is designed to prevent severe infection and to reduce the chance of infection.
These vaccines are designed to prime your immune system to make antibodies that will bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.
The spike protein is what the virus uses to enter our cells. You can think of the spike protein as a key and your cells as the lock. If you make enough blocking antibodies, the keys are unable to enter the lock.
The vaccines tell the immune system to make those blocking antibodies. So – you get exposed to someone with COVID-19. You will receive varying amounts of virus. Delta creates more virus to spread than the other strains. If you get more virus from the exposure than there are blocking antibodies, you will become infected. The amount of blocking antibodies you make depend on many different factors of your body. Hence, the vaccines are good at keeping you from getting severe infection.
You mentioned that you had COVID-19 and recovered. This means that you naturally boosted your immune response.
One of the most amazing things about our immune systems is the memory response. When we get a vaccine or get sick, our immune systems remember the infection for the next time. If you are re-exposed to something via a booster shot, that follows the original exposure by vaccination or natural infection, the memory response is even more vigorous than the original. A booster can only make the response better.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I tested positive for COVID on Nov. 4, 2020, and to this day, I am still struggling to breathe at times. I still can’t smell or taste. I have been to my doctor, and she took X-rays of my lungs and told me it’s COPD, and I feel it’s COVID because before catching the virus I was healthy as a horse. How long will COVID stay in me?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
Most people who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recover completely within a few weeks. But some people, even those who had mild versions of the disease, continue to experience symptoms after their initial recovery. These people are sometimes described as “long haulers,” and the condition has been called post-COVID-19 syndrome or Long COVID-19.
Older people and persons with serious medical conditions are most likely to experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms, but even young, or otherwise healthy people can feel unwell for months or longer after infection.
Particularly concerning for patients, doctors and scientists alike are long lingering COVID symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent loss of smell or taste, cough, chest pain, fast or pounding heart beat, memory loss, dizziness, reduced attention, an inability to think straight, depression or anxiety, fever, headaches, sleep problems, extreme fatigue, joint pain, muscle aches and weakness, worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities, among many other side effects.
It’s estimated more than 2 million people are suffering from Long COVID. There’s also data suggesting many patients are still experiencing symptoms a year later.
Many large medical centers are opening specialized clinics to provide care for people who have persistent symptoms, and there’s a lot of ongoing research looking at specific treatments for Long COVID.
The potentially long-lasting problems from COVID-19 make it important to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and following precautions, including wearing masks.
I suggest you consult a lung specialist (pulmonologist) regarding your breathing problem. For more information on post-COVID conditions, see the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Caring for People with Post-COVID Conditions webpage.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received my second Pfizer vaccine on Sept. 17. My daughter came to visit me that evening for the weekend. Just her; none of her children came. Is it a coincidence that she and my grandchildren all have COVID-19?”
The answer:
Your COVID-19 vaccination did not cause your daughter’s COVID-19 infection. You didn’t mention when your daughter tested positive.
It’s possible you were exposed when she visited and you were not fully vaccinated (i.e., two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine). If you were not tested three to five days after exposure, I recommend you get tested now.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“There are no facts out there, only rumors, so here’s my question:
“If someone has been vaccinated (in my case with Johnson & Johnson) and then contracted COVID-19, does he/she need a booster shot, or is having had the virus itself enough to boost the immune system? And if he/she does need a booster, how long after having the virus should the person get it, and which of the three vaccines should the person opt for?”
The answer:
The only vaccine that is currently FDA approved for COVID-19 booster shots is the Pfizer vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson performed a clinical trial over the summer. This trial showed promising data that suggested that a booster shot of the J&J vaccine would be beneficial. Moderna had similar results with the booster trial for their COVID-19 vaccine, as well. It is expected that both the J&J and Moderna vaccines will have approved booster shots soon.
Vaccination for COVID-19 is designed to protect the individual from severe infection. Scientific studies have shown that immunity after vaccination does decrease over time. This decrease is likely due to the combination of decreasing protection as time passes since getting vaccinated (what science calls waning immunity) as well as the greater infectiousness of the delta variant.
Waning immunity is something that is seen in many infectious diseases that we vaccinate for. Tetanus, influenza and pertussis (whooping cough) are among those that fall into this category.
Booster shots will provide a rapid and robust increase in antibodies (the immune proteins that block infection) to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. Even if you have recovered from COVID-19 and been vaccinated, a booster shot can only help your immune response.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I’m almost 14 and I was wondering if there is any way for me to get tested for COVID-19 without telling my parents. I can’t drive, and I’m not going to have a friend drive me when I think I may have COVID.
“Please help if you can. Thank you.”
The answer:
I am sorry you are going through this.
Given that you are a minor, you will need to have a parent or guardian provide consent for the testing. I suggest that you talk to your parents about the issue. If this is not possible, try reaching out to a trusted adult, a school nurse or a counselor, maybe.
An article online at jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2782024 talks about various states and their policies surrounding COVID-19 vaccination and testing.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
"I had both of my Moderna shots in February 2021. I am in my early 70s and had a semi-annual blood work done by my physician a month ago. When the blood work came back, it showed that I did not have any COVID antibodies. So what am I supposed to do until the FDA decides that Moderna can give boosters? I wear my mask whenever I go out and stay six feet away from people as much as I can."
The answer:
I can understand your concern; however, since you were vaccinated, your immune system did mount a response and will protect you if you are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 in the future.
COVID-19 antibody tests are not recommended for assessing vaccine effectiveness. I know that seems odd. Please let me explain.
Current SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests have not been tested to determine the level of protection provided by the immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. Rapid antibody tests only show whether antibodies are present, without providing any information on the number of antibodies present.
Scientists have not yet established the "correlates of protection." That is to say, they haven't determined the exact concentration of antibodies required to prevent infection or illness – so even a positive antibody test can’t confirm that someone is protected.
In other words, just because someone has a positive antibody test, that does not automatically mean that their level of antibodies is high enough to protect against COVID-19 infection.
Furthermore, antibodies vary in their ability to neutralize virus (make it unable to enter our cells) – a property not measured by routine anybody tests.
Lastly, antibodies are not the immune system's only form of protection against a future threat. Various types of white blood cells contribute, for example, by remembering the pathogen so that a faster response can be triggered next time.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
"I received my first shot of the Moderna vaccine, and about 20 minutes after the whole left side of my face felt numb like when your foot falls asleep, and I had shortness of breath. About an hour after that, I went back to feeling normal. Is that considered a severe reaction and can I still get the second shot?"
The answer:
An excellent question. If you had a severe or immediate allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), you should not get a second dose of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
A severe allergic reaction is one that needs to be treated with epinephrine (EpiPen) or with medical care. An immediate allergic reaction means a reaction within 4 hours of getting the shot, including symptoms such as hives, swelling, or wheezing (respiratory distress).
I recommend you consult a board-certified specialist in allergies and immunology or infectious diseases for further advice.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
"My wife and I both got COVID-19 and quarantined for two weeks. I tested four times and finally got a negative result. She tested with me every time and is still testing positive. Since I'm still in the house can I get it again? She hasn't been showing any symptoms and it hasn't hit her hard at all. COVID was rough on me but she didn't get it bad and took care of me during our quarantine together."
The answer:
An excellent question. You didn’t mention if you and your wife were vaccinated. Re-infection is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection – however, re-infection is possible. Sometimes the virus is persistent in detectable levels up to 12 weeks or longer after infection, but likely isn’t infectious.
Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called “natural immunity” varies from person to person. Also, we don’t know the effectiveness of natural immunity against variant strains.
Finally, I advise you and your wife to get a flu shot soon.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
