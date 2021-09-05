A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“The vaccine has been proven to not provide immunity and, while reportedly reducing the severity of symptoms in some cases where a vaccinated person becomes infected, there is also evidence that this is allowing for the vaccinated persons who become infected to have a much larger viral load. This, in effect, makes them into ‘super-spreaders’ by making them appear and feel less sick while producing more virus to be spread.
“With this in mind, why is the vaccine being pushed so fervently? It does not contribute to ‘herd immunity’ and clearly is contributing to the spread of the virus.”
The answer:
I believe you have some confusion with your understanding of how the vaccine works and what it is designed to do. The vaccine for COVID-19 is designed to prevent severe infection and to reduce the chance of infection.
These vaccines are designed to prime your immune system to make antibodies that will bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. The spike protein is what the virus uses to enter our cells. You can think of the spike protein as a key and your cells the lock. If you make enough blocking antibodies, the keys are unable to enter the lock.
The vaccines tell the immune system to make those blocking antibodies. So, you get exposed to someone with COVID-19. You will receive varying amounts of virus. The delta variant creates more virus to spread than the other strains. If you get more virus from the exposure than there are blocking antibodies, you will become infected. The amount of blocking antibodies you make depend on many different factors of your body. Hence, the vaccines are good at keeping you from getting severe infection.
As for the super-spreaders that happen with vaccination, I do believe that there is a misunderstanding here. Firstly, the paper you referenced has yet to be peer reviewed. This means that it has not been validated by individuals other than the authors. Secondly, the paper does not state that vaccinated individuals have higher levels of virus, but rather that individuals with the delta variant have higher levels of the virus. This is consistent with what we know of the delta variant – it is highly transmissible (because it makes so much more of itself when it gets in).
Thus, your question as to why vaccines are being pushed is answered. The delta variant is more infectious because it makes more of itself once it gets in. Vaccines are designed to block the virus from getting in. More virus from an infection means more blocking antibodies needed; therefore a booster shot is being considered for those already vaccinated.
Delta is also the reason masks are being mandated across the country in areas with high transmission rates. The mask, if worn properly by an infected individual, reduces the number of viruses that reach a person. This means less blocking antibodies are needed, and less people get sick.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“Can you please tell me if I am required to get a COVID-19 vaccine if I had received the antibodies through the emergency room of a local hospital? There was blood drawn, sent to their lab, and several hours later, it was administer back by IV to me. Do I really have to get the vaccine?”
The answer:
The Pfizer vaccine has been given full FDA approval. It is now mandated by some companies, organizations and employers. I am not sure if you fall into a category where you have to get the vaccine.
Should you? Yes.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I’m 18 years old. I am vaccinated, but my boyfriend tested positive for COVID. We have been going out and sharing drinks for the past three days before he got diagnosed. I got tested on Saturday and was negative.
“What’s the chance if I get tested a week from now, could I come out positive?”
The answer:
The virus that causes COVID-19 can take up to two weeks to cause an infection where symptoms are present. Since you were in close contact with your boyfriend and he is positive, I suggest that you self-isolate, unless you are vaccinated.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“We are mid-70s, both double-Pfizer vaccinated in January/February 2021, both tested positive in August 2021 with about a week of cold symptoms following. Booster or not?”
The answer:
I am so very glad to know you choose vaccination. It is because of that vaccine that you had mild symptoms.
The booster will do just that, allow your immune system to make more protective antibodies to fight off the virus that cause COVID-19. It is truly your choice, but you did have a natural infection that will do the same thing as the booster.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I am concerned. My son was first given the Moderna vaccine, but was given the Pfizer the second time. The person who administered the vaccine did not look at his card. Is my son protected? Should he go and get a third, or a booster? If so, which one? Is he still over 90% protected? If you cannot answer this, who should I ask?”
The answer:
I am so very sorry this happened to your son. It has not been tested. I don’t have a definitive answer for you.
Booster shots for Pfizer are slated to begin in September. You could speak to your son’s physician about getting the second Pfizer dose via the booster program.
In theory – and I have not tested this – the vaccines are similar in the type of antibodies they make. Your son is just making less of each of those types. Getting the second shot of either vaccine, in theory, should only cause the immune system to boost its response.
We are exposed to pathogens daily and our immune systems respond to them. The response to the vaccine would be no different.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“So let me pose this question: I’m a truck driver, and the FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) requires me to obtain a medical card for my job. If my employer requires me to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and I have such adverse reactions that I’m no longer medically certifiable to obtain a Department of Transportation medical card, effectively ending my driving career, what do I do then? From what I’ve read, the vaccine company, the doctor and my company are all protected. The only one not covered in this case is me – who would be kicked to the curb for being unfit for work.”
The answer:
I am not versed in the law surrounding mandated vaccines.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I received my second dose of the Moderna vaccine four months ago. I am currently sick with fever, headache chills and bad cold-like symptoms. I took a store-bought COVID-19 rapid test this morning and tested positive. I am leaving in a week for vacation out of the country. Can my positive result be the vaccine in my system from four months ago? I first felt symptoms two days ago. Can I go on the trip? Is it possible to have COVID after being vaccinated four months ago?”
The answer:
If the rapid test is positive and you are symptomatic, you have COVID-19. You should delay your travel and separate yourself from unvaccinated individuals so as not to spread the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccines are not designed to be 100% effective. They are 91% effective, from the latest reports, at preventing severe infection. You may still get sick, but you are much less likely to be hospitalized or die if you are fully vaccinated.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I’m a 74-year-old male and had my second Moderna shot on March 19. But I am hearing that the potential effectiveness diminishes after six months. In light of the new delta variant, is it going to be possible to get a third booster shot soon?”
The answer:
Booster shots for Pfizer are set to be available in September if the FDA agrees to the plan. Moderna is likely to get full FDA approval very soon. Once that happens, booster shots are going to be recommended for those who are eight months out from their final dose.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My wife and I are fully vaccinated. She went on a foreign trip by herself. Do we have to quarantine ourselves from each other when she comes back?”
The answer:
No, since you are both vaccinated, you do not need to isolate after travel.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My husband and I received our COVID-19 shots (Pfizer) in February. He is 80 and I am 76 years old. We do not have immune issues but are wondering if we should and if we would be allowed to get boosters to help prevent against the variant.”
The answer:
Thank you so much for choosing vaccination.
Yes, you can get the booster shot and yes, you should. Shots will be available in September if the FDA agrees to the plan.
You will need to wait a full eight months after your last dose to receive your booster shot. I suggest that you receive your booster in October.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I’ve had my Johnson & Johnson shot, but a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19. What should I do?”
The answer:
Since you are vaccinated, you should monitor yourself for two weeks and wear a mask in public and when around others in your household. If you become symptomatic, self-isolate.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I’ve been vaccinated plus a booster and isolated for 30 days.
“Can I spread it?”
The answer:
Are you symptomatic? If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, then you can spread the virus.
If you are concerned about spreading the virus from the vaccine, that is not possible.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I have read all the side effects of the vaccine and don’t see mine listed. I had my first shot Aug. 13. Since then, I feel jittery as if I drank 10 espressos.
“I’m still active and cutting grass and all, with no bad feelings. Just the caffeine jitters?”
The answer:
I am so sorry you are experiencing this. I thank you for choosing vaccination.
I did a literature search and did not find the symptoms you are describing. One study did discuss anxiety-induced shaking after vaccination. If you are feeling anxious, I urge you to speak to a mental health professional.
A few studies discussed side effect using the term systemic, meaning that they were felt throughout the body. In these studies, very few recipients of either the Pfizer or Oxford vaccines (Oxford is not available in the USA), reported flu-like symptoms after the first dose. When these individuals had their antibodies tested, they had evidence of a previous COVID-19 infection.
Could you have been asymptomatic but still had COVID-19 prior to vaccination?
I wish I could give you more answers. I urge you to discuss this issue with your primary care physician.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I am 82. Am I at risk, if I get the Moderna vaccine?”
The answer:
Given your age, it is wise to get a vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 now has full FDA approval. The Moderna COVID-19 is a vaccine that is very similar to Pfizer.
Whichever vaccine that you choose is going to protect you from getting severe COVID-19.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“In reading the COVID-19 question-and-answer section in the Aug. 11 edition, I have a question. I thought if a vaccinated person is exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, that person is to test from Day 3 through 5 and to mask for 14 days or until a negative test. Is that true?”
The answer:
You are correct, and thank you.
CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention): Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People says:
• Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested three to five days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
We can expect frequent updates and changes to CDC guidance on COVID-19 because this is a new and changing virus, and we are constantly learning new information.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“Both my husband and I have had the dual COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer. We had this done roughly six weeks ago. My husband’s brother came down from New Jersey for a visit. He wasn’t feeling well and he went to his doctor, and they said he had sinusitis. My husband now has the symptoms that his brother has. Our doctor wants him to go and get tested for COVID-19. Why is this?”
The answer:
I believe your physician is considering a break-through COVID-19 infection. Symptoms of break-through COVID infection can include sore throat, congestion and cough. Fully vaccinated people should get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
No vaccine is 100% effective.
Vaccinated people who get a break-through infection usually have minimal or no symptoms.
If your husband tests positive and is not immunocompromised, at least 10 days of self-isolation is recommended since his symptoms first appeared. If he is immunocompromised and tests positive, then at least 20 days of self-isolation is advised.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I came in contact with a person on Aug. 7 for about six hours; I wasn’t in direct contact with her until I paid for her services. She called me Aug. 14 to tell me she has COVID; I was tested Aug. 9 for COVID but the test was negative.
“Should I take another test? How do I know if I have it? I suffer from respiratory problems anyway.”
The answer:
I recommend you retest, because you tested early, only two days after an exposure to a person with COVID-19. Also, you should monitor daily for symptoms.
You didn’t mention if you are vaccinated. If you are unvaccinated and retest negative, I recommend you get vaccinated.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I contracted COVID back in the beginning of January and I am now getting vaccinated. I took the first shot of the Moderna vaccine and I was wondering if I should take another later on? I was COVID-positive eight months ago and I’m not sure if one shot is enough.”
The answer:
Absolutely, I recommend you take the second dose of the Moderna vaccine as scheduled.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in April. At the time I was happy to get into any series, but subsequently I realize I got the gutterball of COVID-19 vaccines.
On the J&J site, it says their shot is 72% effective, and at one point I saw as low as 60% effective on the CDC site. Since the Moderna and Pfizer series are listed as being in the high 90s for effectiveness, finding out my shot is rated as being 28%-40% ineffective is terrible. Seems every time I look its more and more gutterballish. J&J is shown to have even fewer antibody response to the D variant, which is becoming prevalent here in the United States.
“I’d be willing to boost my resistance by getting a better shot, but at least here in Michigan it appears they simply will not allow it. When I’ve tried to get into either Moderna or Pfizer series, each time I provide my driver’s license (required), they tell me I’m not allowed to get the others. Considering the fact that there are a large number of conspiracy theorists that will not get a shot, I know that there are vaccines going to waste, and it seems rather heartless to block me from getting a better series. Any advice?”
The answer:
A great question!
The CDC has not yet authorized booster shots, but there is a growing consensus that a booster shot would benefit certain people including those who are 65 and older, or those who have compromised immune systems. However, many scientists are saying that vaccinated people probably won’t need booster shots anytime soon.
The CDC, FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), and NIH (National Institutes of Health) are currently engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.
We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I have had both my Pfizer COVID-19 shots for two months, but last Sunday I went to a party of close known friends – unusual, because I rarely venture out. Today, two of those people tested positive for COVID. No one was wearing masks during last week’s party, and I guess several people at the party last week weren’t vaccinated. I feel fine but am masking again. My husband is out of town working and he is in the same boat as me. I’m a little scared. What should I do?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
You are fully vaccinated. I recommend you monitor daily for symptoms. Fully vaccinated people should get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
In my opinion, fully vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised, and who are completely asymptomatic (without symptoms, or producing no symptoms) do not require testing following known exposure to a person(s) with COVID-19. Immunocompromised people need to consult with their healthcare provider even if fully vaccinated.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My wife got her Johnson & Johnson vaccine five months prior to me getting my first Pfizer vaccine. After seven days, I was sick and tested positive. She tested and was also positive. Why?”
The answer:
Regarding your wife, no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccinated people who get a break-through infection usually have either no symptoms or minimal symptoms. The vaccine protects against severe COVID-19 illness, ending up in the hospital, and dying.
Regarding yourself, you were not fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks following the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or two weeks following one dose of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
