A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“Should I be concerned at all about the difference between the handling process for Pfizer vs. Moderna? I have read that Moderna is out of the box ready to go, while Pfizer requires a special freezer and a dilution process with a very specific type of saline.
“I also read about a woman who accidentally received all six doses in the vial as one Pfizer injection. The margin of human error seems different and is raising my eyebrows. Should I be concerned with this and aim for the Moderna, even though there are reported worse side effects?
“Perhaps Moderna has safer handling of pre-injection vials and less risky or apt to be mishandled?”
The answer:
Each type of vaccine has specific dosing and administration details. This is true of all vaccines.
Each of the vaccines for COVID-19 will provide protection against the virus. Which vaccine you get is up to you. I am happy to hear you are choosing vaccination.
I received the Pfizer vaccine and did not have any issues. My father received the Moderna vaccine and had no issues. With many vaccines being given daily, there may be human error, but you are dealing with trained professionals. This is the exception not the rule.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My sister and her husband have COVID and refused to get the vaccine. She talks about the antibodies protecting her and talks about T-cells.
“She doesn’t sound good on the phone. She sounds hoarse. Is she right or wrong? I got the vaccine and happy I did. Help!”
The answer:
I understand that it can be difficult for people to choose vaccination.
If your sister is symptomatic for COVID-19, she will need to wait to receive the vaccine.
It is recommended that those that are able get the vaccine, even if they have already had COVID-19. Your sister’s immune system has developed specialized immune cells of two basic kinds: 1. T-cells and 2. B-cells. The T-cells come in two varieties, those that kill cells infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, called Killer T-cells and those that help the other cells of the immune system do their job, called Helper T-cells.
The Helper T-cells work to make the B-cells better at their job. The B-cells make the antibodies. The antibodies will then make it difficult for the virus to get into cells.
This response happens with both a vaccine and with an infection. While your sister’s immune system is working to protect her, the vaccine can only boost the response.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I am fully vaccinated, but four people that I live with tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and have been maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in the house. Should I be concerned, and should I be isolating myself from them?”
The answer:
The four people who tested positive should self-isolate. They can be isolated together as long as we’re sure they’re all positive.
There’s no problem in having multiple people isolate together. If none are immunocompromised, then at least 10 days of self-isolation is recommended since their symptoms first appeared. At least 20 days of self-isolation is recommended for those who are immunocompromised.
Since you are fully vaccinated and completely asymptomatic (without symptoms or producing no symptoms), quarantine is not recommended for you. However, I agree with wearing a mask in the house, social distancing, clean high-touch surfaces in the isolation area and disinfect high-touch surfaces in other areas of the home.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I got my second Pfizer vaccine shot two days ago. Today, I have a horrible headache, I break out sweating, fever, aching everywhere, just exhausted. Yesterday, I was with my girlfriend for hours.
“She woke up this morning feeling very similar. Is it possible to transfer any part of the vaccine to her? That’s probably a dumb question, but I don’t know what to think. Any ideas?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question and thank you for choosing vaccination.
It is not possible to transfer the vaccine to her, but it is possible that you had a cold. I would bet that either you or she had a cold and that is where the symptoms came from.
Cuddle up together and ride it out.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“In November, I tested positive for COVID-19. I recently had antibody testing and it came back positive. I know a vaccine is recommended, but I don’t understand the benefit. In the past, for example, if you had chicken pox you were exempt from the vaccine. If this vaccine is the strain for the virus that I had, why do I need the vaccine?”
The answer:
Chicken pox comes from a virus called Varicella Zoster. This is a type of herpes virus. Herpes viruses never go away. They are always inside you once you have one. So, you would not need a booster shot or vaccination for chicken pox if you were infected.
Though, you should get the shingles shot to prevent shingles, which is a reactivation of that virus inside you. With COVID-19, the vaccine is designed to boost your immune response and remind it to be at the ready for possible invasion. Since the virus doesn’t stay inside you, you must periodically remind the immune system to be ready.
Have you ever had to remind a friend, spouse, or child to do something more than once? The vaccine is reminding your immune system to do what you need.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I received my first Moderna vaccination on April 1. I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7. My brother was asymptomatic and infected me. I lost my taste and smell and had a stuffy nose. I self-quarantined for 14 days.
“I just received my second dose of Moderna on April 29. I have a metallic taste in my mouth. Could this be from the vaccination? Please note: my doctor prescribed pseudoephedrine and amoxicillin for the stuffy nose. I was prescribed a quantity of 28 60-milligram tablets of pseudoephedrine. I took them all not knowing of the potential side effects. I’m not sure if I could be reinfected this soon.”
The answer:
Reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, but is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection. Approximately 30% of individuals with COVID-19 who were followed up to nine months after initial infection reported persistent symptoms. Fatigue and loss of taste or smell were the most common symptoms.
I have not heard or am aware of the Moderna vaccine causing a metallic taste side effect. I have heard of some other medications causing a metallic taste.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“Is the Johnson & Johnson shot safe for a person with EB virus?”
The answer:
It sure is! Over 95% of the world’s population is infected with Epstein-Barr virus. It is nearly ubiquitous in the human population. Thanks for asking and I hope you choose vaccination.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I was positive for COVID in March 2020 and positive IgG last week. Vaccinate?”
The answer:
In general, a positive IgG antibody test is presumed to mean a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at some point in the past. It is unclear at this time if a positive IgG infers immunity against future COVID-19 infection.
Also, due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I am experiencing nosebleeds after my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Should I be worried?”
The answer:
I am sorry to hear that you are having a nosebleed. It is unlikely that it was a result of the vaccination. It is more plausible that it was a result of dry air or allergies you may have been experiencing during the day.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My husband just recently made it to the two-week point after his Moderna vaccine. A co-worker who had the J&J vaccine a month ago just tested positive for COVID. He went on vacation during the two weeks after and didn’t wear a mask all the time.
“My husband is near him often at work, but always masked up. Is he at risk since he could have been exposed before his two weeks were up post-vaccine?”
The answer:
I’m assuming your husband is fully vaccinated, two weeks following the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
In my opinion, if your husband is not immunocompromised and if he has remained completely asymptomatic (without symptoms, or producing no symptoms), then his risk is probably low, and I do not recommend quarantine for him.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My wife received her second Moderna shot on April 18. Within 12 hours, she began to experience chills, severe body aches, migraine, fatigue, a cough and a fever of 104. These side effects went on for four days. She has since regained most of her energy until she attempts to exercise.
"She is a distance runner and was averaging 40 miles a week before the second Moderna shot. Now, she can barely run/walk a mile without experiencing severe muscle aches, out of breath and crippling fatigue. It is especially difficult for her to walk up hills that she used to run up. She said she feels like everything aches, limbs are heavy. How long should she expect to have side effects?”
The answer:
It is normal to have side effects for a few days after the second dose. What you are describing is not normal. I strongly suggest that your wife seek guidance from her physician. Side effects can affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
There is some research into chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) that is induced by vaccination.
That research indicates that patients can experience the symptoms of CFS for up to six months after the vaccination. However, those studies were done with other vaccines, namely hepatitis B vaccines.
Since the symptoms have been lasting, it is important for her to see her medical provider.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I got my second COVID shot three weeks ago. I had severe aches and pains for two days. Since then every few days, the aches and pains and swollen nodes under my arm come back for a day and go away. Sometimes with a low-grade fever. How long will this last?”
The answer:
Common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include sore arm or pain, swollen lymph nodes in the underarm area on the same side as the injection site, chills or fever, fatigue, body aches or feeling run down.
These reactions are frequent and are a sign that might indicate your body is making an immune response to the vaccine. They should go away within one to two days, with the exception that swollen lymph nodes may persist up to 10 days.
Since your symptoms have lasted three weeks, I recommend you seek medical care as soon as possible.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts. Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
