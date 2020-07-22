Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.