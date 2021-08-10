A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in April. At the time I was happy to get into any series, but subsequently I realize I got the gutterball of COVID-19 vaccines.
On the J&J site, it says their shot is 72% effective, and at one point I saw as low as 60% effective on the CDC site. Since the Moderna and Pfizer series are listed as being in the high 90s for effectiveness, finding out my shot is rated as being 28%-40% ineffective is terrible. Seems every time I look its more and more gutterballish. J&J is shown to have even fewer antibody response to the D variant, which is becoming prevalent here in the United States.
“I’d be willing to boost my resistance by getting a better shot, but at least here in Michigan it appears they simply will not allow it. When I’ve tried to get into either Moderna or Pfizer series, each time I provide my driver’s license (required), they tell me I’m not allowed to get the others. Considering the fact that there are a large number of conspiracy theorists that will not get a shot, I know that there are vaccines going to waste, and it seems rather heartless to block me from getting a better series. Any advice?”
The answer:
A great question!
The CDC has not yet authorized booster shots, but there is a growing consensus that a booster shot would benefit certain people including those who are 65 and older, or those who have compromised immune systems. However, many scientists are saying that vaccinated people probably won’t need booster shots anytime soon.
The CDC, FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), and NIH (National Institutes of Health) are currently engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.
We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I have had both my Pfizer COVID-19 shots for two months, but last Sunday I went to a party of close known friends – unusual, because I rarely venture out. Today, two of those people tested positive for COVID. No one was wearing masks during last week’s party, and I guess several people at the party last week weren’t vaccinated. I feel fine but am masking again. My husband is out of town working and he is in the same boat as me. I’m a little scared. What should I do?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
You are fully vaccinated. I recommend you monitor daily for symptoms. Fully vaccinated people should get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
In my opinion, fully vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised, and who are completely asymptomatic (without symptoms, or producing no symptoms) do not require testing following known exposure to a person(s) with COVID-19. Immunocompromised people need to consult with their healthcare provider even if fully vaccinated.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My wife got her Johnson & Johnson vaccine five months prior to me getting my first Pfizer vaccine. After seven days, I was sick and tested positive. She tested and was also positive. Why?”
The answer:
Regarding your wife, no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccinated people who get a break-through infection usually have either no symptoms or minimal symptoms. The vaccine protects against severe COVID-19 illness, ending up in the hospital, and dying.
Regarding yourself, you were not fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks following the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or two weeks following one dose of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
