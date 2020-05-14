A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“If you are currently pregnant, can your unborn baby be affected by the COVID-19 virus and be harmed without you actually having the virus yourself?”
The answer:
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend that pregnant women should follow the same precautions as non-pregnant patients – strict hand washing, avoid touching your face, social distancing, avoid all non-essential travel, wear a mask or cloth face covering when you are in public places such as a grocery store, etc.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be spread by close contact with an infected person through respiratory droplets.
Few cases of COVID-19 have been reported in newborns, and the majority of pregnant women with COVID-19 who have been studied have given birth to healthy babies. One study found that among nine pregnant women with COVID-19 pneumonia, amniotic fluid, cord blood and breast milk samples all tested negative for the virus, as did throat swabs from children following birth.
Another very small study reported a few newborns who tested positive for the virus but had no adverse effects or symptoms. It is not clear when these babies got infected with the virus.
Currently, there is inadequate data on COVID-19 and the risk of miscarriage or congenital anomalies. Also at this time, there is no information on long-term health effects on infants either with COVID-19, or those exposed to the virus in utero.
I encourage all pregnant patients to talk to their OB-GYN health care providers about coronavirus.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
