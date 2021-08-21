A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“In reading the COVID-19 question-and-answer section in the Aug. 11 edition, I have a question. I thought if a vaccinated person is exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, that person is to test from Day 3 through 5 and to mask for 14 days or until a negative test. Is that true?”
The answer:
You are correct, and thank you.
CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention): Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People says:
• Added a recommendation for fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested three to five days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
We can expect frequent updates and changes to CDC guidance on COVID-19 because this is a new and changing virus, and we are constantly learning new information.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“Both my husband and I have had the dual COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer. We had this done roughly six weeks ago. My husband’s brother came down from New Jersey for a visit. He wasn’t feeling well and he went to his doctor, and they said he had sinusitis. My husband now has the symptoms that his brother has. Our doctor wants him to go and get tested for COVID-19. Why is this?”
The answer:
I believe your physician is considering a break-through COVID-19 infection. Symptoms of break-through COVID infection can include sore throat, congestion and cough. Fully vaccinated people should get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
No vaccine is 100% effective.
Vaccinated people who get a break-through infection usually have minimal or no symptoms.
If your husband tests positive and is not immunocompromised, at least 10 days of self-isolation is recommended since his symptoms first appeared. If he is immunocompromised and tests positive, then at least 20 days of self-isolation is advised.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I came in contact with a person on Aug. 7 for about six hours; I wasn’t in direct contact with her until I paid for her services. She called me Aug. 14 to tell me she has COVID; I was tested Aug. 9 for COVID but the test was negative.
“Should I take another test? How do I know if I have it? I suffer from respiratory problems anyway.”
The answer:
I recommend you retest, because you tested early, only two days after an exposure to a person with COVID-19. Also, you should monitor daily for symptoms.
You didn’t mention if you are vaccinated. If you are unvaccinated and retest negative, I recommend you get vaccinated.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I contracted COVID back in the beginning of January and I am now getting vaccinated. I took the first shot of the Moderna vaccine and I was wondering if I should take another later on? I was COVID-positive eight months ago and I’m not sure if one shot is enough.”
The answer:
Absolutely, I recommend you take the second dose of the Moderna vaccine as scheduled.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in April. At the time I was happy to get into any series, but subsequently I realize I got the gutterball of COVID-19 vaccines.
On the J&J site, it says their shot is 72% effective, and at one point I saw as low as 60% effective on the CDC site. Since the Moderna and Pfizer series are listed as being in the high 90s for effectiveness, finding out my shot is rated as being 28%-40% ineffective is terrible. Seems every time I look its more and more gutterballish. J&J is shown to have even fewer antibody response to the D variant, which is becoming prevalent here in the United States.
“I’d be willing to boost my resistance by getting a better shot, but at least here in Michigan it appears they simply will not allow it. When I’ve tried to get into either Moderna or Pfizer series, each time I provide my driver’s license (required), they tell me I’m not allowed to get the others. Considering the fact that there are a large number of conspiracy theorists that will not get a shot, I know that there are vaccines going to waste, and it seems rather heartless to block me from getting a better series. Any advice?”
The answer:
A great question!
The CDC has not yet authorized booster shots, but there is a growing consensus that a booster shot would benefit certain people including those who are 65 and older, or those who have compromised immune systems. However, many scientists are saying that vaccinated people probably won’t need booster shots anytime soon.
The CDC, FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), and NIH (National Institutes of Health) are currently engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.
We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I have had both my Pfizer COVID-19 shots for two months, but last Sunday I went to a party of close known friends – unusual, because I rarely venture out. Today, two of those people tested positive for COVID. No one was wearing masks during last week’s party, and I guess several people at the party last week weren’t vaccinated. I feel fine but am masking again. My husband is out of town working and he is in the same boat as me. I’m a little scared. What should I do?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
You are fully vaccinated. I recommend you monitor daily for symptoms. Fully vaccinated people should get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
In my opinion, fully vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised, and who are completely asymptomatic (without symptoms, or producing no symptoms) do not require testing following known exposure to a person(s) with COVID-19. Immunocompromised people need to consult with their healthcare provider even if fully vaccinated.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My wife got her Johnson & Johnson vaccine five months prior to me getting my first Pfizer vaccine. After seven days, I was sick and tested positive. She tested and was also positive. Why?”
The answer:
Regarding your wife, no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccinated people who get a break-through infection usually have either no symptoms or minimal symptoms. The vaccine protects against severe COVID-19 illness, ending up in the hospital, and dying.
Regarding yourself, you were not fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks following the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or two weeks following one dose of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
