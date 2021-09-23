A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
"I had both of my Moderna shots in February 2021. I am in my early 70s and had a semi-annual blood work done by my physician a month ago. When the blood work came back, it showed that I did not have any COVID antibodies. So what am I supposed to do until the FDA decides that Moderna can give boosters? I wear my mask whenever I go out and stay six feet away from people as much as I can."
The answer:
I can understand your concern; however, since you were vaccinated, your immune system did mount a response and will protect you if you are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 in the future.
COVID-19 antibody tests are not recommended for assessing vaccine effectiveness. I know that seems odd. Please let me explain.
Current SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests have not been tested to determine the level of protection provided by the immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. Rapid antibody tests only show whether antibodies are present, without providing any information on the number of antibodies present.
Scientists have not yet established the "correlates of protection." That is to say, they haven't determined the exact concentration of antibodies required to prevent infection or illness – so even a positive antibody test can’t confirm that someone is protected.
In other words, just because someone has a positive antibody test, that does not automatically mean that their level of antibodies is high enough to protect against COVID-19 infection.
Furthermore, antibodies vary in their ability to neutralize virus (make it unable to enter our cells) – a property not measured by routine anybody tests.
Lastly, antibodies are not the immune system's only form of protection against a future threat. Various types of white blood cells contribute, for example, by remembering the pathogen so that a faster response can be triggered next time.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
"I received my first shot of the Moderna vaccine, and about 20 minutes after the whole left side of my face felt numb like when your foot falls asleep, and I had shortness of breath. About an hour after that, I went back to feeling normal. Is that considered a severe reaction and can I still get the second shot?"
The answer:
An excellent question. If you had a severe or immediate allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), you should not get a second dose of either of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
A severe allergic reaction is one that needs to be treated with epinephrine (EpiPen) or with medical care. An immediate allergic reaction means a reaction within 4 hours of getting the shot, including symptoms such as hives, swelling, or wheezing (respiratory distress).
I recommend you consult a board-certified specialist in allergies and immunology or infectious diseases for further advice.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
"My wife and I both got COVID-19 and quarantined for two weeks. I tested four times and finally got a negative result. She tested with me every time and is still testing positive. Since I'm still in the house can I get it again? She hasn't been showing any symptoms and it hasn't hit her hard at all. COVID was rough on me but she didn't get it bad and took care of me during our quarantine together."
The answer:
An excellent question. You didn’t mention if you and your wife were vaccinated. Re-infection is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection – however, re-infection is possible. Sometimes the virus is persistent in detectable levels up to 12 weeks or longer after infection, but likely isn’t infectious.
Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called “natural immunity” varies from person to person. Also, we don’t know the effectiveness of natural immunity against variant strains.
Finally, I advise you and your wife to get a flu shot soon.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.