Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.