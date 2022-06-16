A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
"My husband recently tested positive for COVID-19. His symptoms started on June 2 (but he tested negative). He tested again on June 4 and was positive. We are now on Day 6 since symptoms and he’s feeling fine. He said he felt like he had a cold early on but those symptoms have gotten less severe. Technically, his last day of isolation was June 7, but I still don’t feel comfortable being around him. Do you know how long we should wait until we can be around each other again without the worry of myself getting infected? As of now we’re using separate bedrooms and bathrooms and I’ve been bringing his meals to his door but we are starting to get stir crazy. Can’t wait for the end of this. Any help is appreciated."
The answer:
Everyone who has presumed or confirmed COVID-19 should stay home and isolate from other people for at least 5 full days (day 0 is the first day of symptoms). They should wear a well-fitting mask when around others at home and in public an additional 5 days.
People who are confirmed to have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 need to isolate regardless of their vaccination status.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My daughter tested positive for COVID-19 five days ago. I am 80 years old and fully vaccinated (four doses). I was planning to visit with her on her sixth day. Is it feasible?”
The answer:
Thank you for being up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.
Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 to five days, and if asymptomatic (without symptoms or showing no symptoms) at that time, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting others.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
"My wife has had COVID-19 for three days now. We both are vaccinated with one booster. I am not symptomatic. I wonder if I should get a second booster now, even though I am living with a person who has COVID?"
The answer:
An excellent question.
I recommend you get tested now.
CDC recommends booster shots – even in people who had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
If you develop symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, get tested again, and you shouldn’t get a booster shot until your symptoms have fully resolved.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
