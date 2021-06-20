A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“Two months after my second Moderna vaccination, I lost several liters of blood in an ulcer bleed-out. It has been six weeks since the ulcer bleed-out. How does this affect my COVID immunity going forward?”
The answer:
Oh, my goodness, I am so very sorry to hear of your health issues.
Losing blood can be hard for many bodily functions. You are in luck, however, when it comes to immunity. Our immune system stores the cells it activates, white blood cells, in our bone marrow. Some stay in circulation, but some will be in the bone marrow. They will get called up, like the reserves of a military, when needed.
While losing that amount of blood may make it difficult for you to climb stairs, it won’t be an issue for your immune response to COVID-19 or any other pathogen.
I’d like to thank you for choosing vaccination. Please encourage all you know to do the same!
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I received my first COVID-19 vaccination, then six weeks later I became infected. Can I assume that a second vaccination is not required?”
The answer:
If you previously received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before you became infected with COVID-19, then I do not advise a second vaccination at this time.
If you received only one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before you became infected, then I recommend you get the second dose of the same vaccine. If you received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of your COVID-19 treatment, as a precaution, it is recommended to defer the second dose of the vaccine for at least 90 days following receipt of either COVID-19 convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody therapy.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I was admitted to hospital for COVID-19 on May 13 and discharged on the 26th. When can I get my vaccine? I am 61 years of age.”
The answer:
There are options.
The first is to defer vaccination in persons with known current COVID-19 infection until the person has recovered from acute illness and no longer requires isolation. Thus, you may be vaccinated now.
The second option is based on current evidence that reinfection is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection, and vaccination may be delayed until near the end of the 90-day period.
If you received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of your COVID-19 treatment, as a precaution, it is recommended to defer vaccination for at least 90 days following receipt of either COVID-19 convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody therapy.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My father, who is 80, had his two Pfizer shots in February. Three days ago, he was sent to get a tetanus shot by his doctor. The pharmacist gave him a Johnson & Johnson COVID shot. Is this something we need to be worried about?”
The answer:
I doubt your father will have any significant adverse reactions, and it may increase his immunity. Your father may experience mild side effects.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
