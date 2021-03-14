Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Readers of The Tribune-Democrat asked the following questions:
“I received my first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 3. Unfortunately, that shot seemed to be given too high, and I have been experiencing some shoulder pain and tingling in my shoulder blade and neck. That has gone on for five weeks now. I can move my arm, and I am treating the intermittent problems with heat, Tylenol and a consultation with my neurologist. We believe the shot hit a nerve and/or was injected into the bursa.
“My second shot, which was on March 3, was, as suggested, administered in the opposite arm. The health professional administering the shot, who knew very well of what happened the first time, ended up administering this shot too low, about eight fingers down from my shoulder bone instead of the three.
“We do not believe it was in the deltoid muscle.
“I have been extremely distraught and frightened over thinking that I very well may not be vaccinated at all from either shot. I have been working with the health center and reported my concerns to Moderna. As of now, Moderna has said that I should not be administered another shot or new series of two. I am scheduled to have the Roche Elecsys antibody test on March 17, which will be two weeks after my last shot. We are hoping that maybe the information from there will give me some idea if I am vaccinated at all.
“There seems to be some protocol if one shot of the two series is administered improperly or at the wrong site, but it is an extraordinary situation to have both shots given incorrectly. My biggest questions are the following:
“Do vaccines that are administered incorrectly provide any immunity at all?
“How am I to proceed in life – as a vaccinated person or as one who has no immunity?
“I am 71 years old. This is a matter of life and death to me. Can I see my vaccinated friends? Can I see my children and grandchildren? I have no idea how to view my future. I need to be vaccinated and I need to have the confidence that I can go out into the world and be safe.”
The answer:
My goodness! I am so sorry to hear about your issues with vaccination. I am happy to hear that you are being an advocate for yourself.
While there is no specific data regarding your exact situation, I can tell you that our immune system is amazing! We are exposed to pathogens in so many ways daily.
The vaccines may have been given incorrectly (for that I feel for you), but they were still given. Your body was exposed to the pathogen and is making antibodies to it right now. I am confident that your antibody test will show what I am saying.
Until you have the results of your antibody test, I suggest that you remain cautious when visiting those who are not vaccinated.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I am 68 and my husband is 72.
“We have both had our first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Our son is in dire need of our help to take care of our 2- and 4-year-old granddaughters all day, twice a week. They attend preschool the other three days. It will be difficult to stay masked all day while caring for them. How critical is it that we keep those masks on?”
The answer:
Wearing masks protects both the grandparents and the grandchildren. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 94% to 95% effective two weeks after the second dose. Therefore, there is a 5% risk for the grandparents. More research is needed to draw a definitive conclusion if COVID-19 vaccination stops the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) to the grandchildren. The CDC continues to recommend masking regardless of vaccination status.
Therefore, at this time, I recommend that the grandparents mask as much as possible. Better safe than sorry.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My husband and I had our two Pfizer shots. I am 68 years old. He is 78, with a pacemaker and some heart issues. Is it safe to go food shopping? We have been using Instacart for a year. We haven’t gone anywhere except around the block and occasional doctor appointments. My gut tells me to wait and see how the virus trend continues. We live in south Florida.”
The answer:
Thank you for choosing vaccination.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated, two weeks post second shot for Pfizer or Moderna and two weeks post Johnson & Johnson shot, should still wear their masks when in public.
If you are comfortable venturing out, it will be OK for you to do so.
Remember to wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands regularly.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I received my first vaccine (Pfizer) Sunday evening. I tested positive the next day after displaying symptoms. In retrospect, I realize that I probably had symptoms at the time of my vaccine. They were just not obvious to me. I continually hear to delay vaccination if you are currently sick. Am I in any danger from receiving the vaccine while I was probably already symptomatic?
“I am now three days out from the vaccine, and my COVID infection so far is mild.
The answer:
Your self-isolation will be 10 days since symptoms first appeared if you are not immunocompromised, and 20 days if you are immunocompromised. You are not in any danger from receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
It is currently recommended to defer vaccination in persons with known current COVID-19 infection until the person has recovered from acute illness and no longer requires isolation.
In my opinion, it’s OK for you to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after your isolation has ended and you are recovered.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My wife received her first dose of the vaccine about three weeks ago. We believe my family was exposed/contracted COVID from a fast-food chain about 10 days ago.
“I and my two daughters started having symptoms. Four to five days after symptoms started, we all tested positive. My wife tested negative. She started having symptoms two days after testing.
“Should she get retested?”
The answer:
I do not see the need for your wife to get retested. There is a high likelihood that she is positive. She can still get her second dose, as long as she is not symptomatic on the day it is to be administered.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My brother-in-law has recently undergone a major surgery. He is now being transferred to a skilled nursing facility. He has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and does not have the virus, but they are being told he must be quarantined for two weeks. The facility is telling them this is a CDC guideline.
“Is this true, and does the guideline not provide exceptions for individuals who have been fully vaccinated? He has some cognitive issues, and being quarantined will likely worsen his condition.”
The answer:
Thank you for choosing vaccination.
Each individual facility has the right to require their own safety procedures. The interim guidance from the CDC states that fully vaccinated individuals, those that are two weeks post-second shot with Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks post-J&J shot, do not need to quarantine if they are not symptomatic.
I suggest that you speak to the facility regarding your brothers-in-law’s condition. Maybe something can be worked out.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“In our family, eight adults have been vaccinated. Four teens and an 11-year-old old have not. Is it safe to have Easter dinner with them all inside?”
The answer:
Thank you for choosing vaccination for you and your family.
Current guidelines allow for vaccinated individuals to gather with other vaccinated individuals. Those in your group who are vaccinated have the potential to expose those in your group who are not vaccinated to the virus.
Science is still working to determine whether vaccinated individuals can transmit the virus to those that are not vaccinated.
A few studies show that the Pfizer vaccine reduces transmission from vaccinated individuals to non-vaccinated individuals to almost nothing after full vaccination, 14 days post-second shot.
Those studies have not been completed with the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine yet.
Bottom line, there is risk of transmission to the teens and 11-year-old. I suggest you have those that are not vaccinated wear a mask when the whole group is together and have them eat in a separate room that is well-ventilated.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“Can I be immune from COVID-19 if I haven’t had the virus? Could there be something in my DNA or in my immune system to where I can’t get COVID-19?”
The answer:
What a great question. Scientists are looking into this question daily.
A study done in Denmark showed that blood type O may offer some protection against COVID-19 infection. Researchers compared data from more than 473,000 individuals tested for COVID-19 to data from a control group of more than 2.2 million people from the general population. Among the COVID-19 positive group, they found fewer people with blood type O and more people with A, B and AB types.
It is a great question and one we all want to see answered. For now, I hope that you choose vaccination. It is the most effective way of preventing COVID-19.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My girlfriend and I are seniors and do not live together. We have been separately quarantining except for masked trips for essential shopping or medical appointments. We both practice hand-washing as well as disinfecting surfaces religiously. We both now have completed the Pfizer vaccine’s second shot and have recently taken nasal-swab tests that were negative. What is our risk level of COVID-19 infection if we were now to meet for dinner at my home without masks?”
The answer:
I’m glad that you both received the COVID-19 vaccine. In my opinion, if it has been more than two weeks following your’s and your girlfriend’s second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the risk is low, less than 5%.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had my first shot on Feb. 13. Now, 20 days later, my arm is swollen and feels hard. Also, it is red and feels hot. Should I be concerned?”
The answer:
Thank you for choosing vaccination.
Your issue sounds more like an infection called cellulitis than a response to the vaccine. I recommend that you contact your medical provider and be seen.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I have a vaccine scheduled for 13 days after my pneumonia shot. Is that ok?”
The answer:
COVID-19 vaccination is recommended 14 days before or after other vaccines. In my opinion, 13 days is OK.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had my first vaccine on Feb. 27. Rite Aid has scheduled my second on March 23. This is not the recommended 28 days. I had reactions to the first shot – body aches, sore burning throat and chest and bad headache. Is it safe to get the second at this interval?”
The answer:
I can understand your concern. Things keep changing and they likely will keep changing.
For the Moderna vaccine, 28 days is the shortest time that can occur between doses.
If you must delay the shot by a few days, that is OK. In fact, recent guidance from the CDC notes that six weeks can occur between doses without a loss of efficacy.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My husband tested positive for COVID seven days ago on Feb. 23 and started with symptoms on Feb. 22. On Feb. 26, I started having mild symptoms such as a sore throat and nasal congestion, but not aches and chills like my husband. These mild symptoms lasted a couple of days. I got a rapid test through my school district and it came back negative on March 1. I am wondering if I have COVID. If I don’t, what is the time window/chance I could still get it? I haven’t been able to self-isolate from my husband, so I guess I am still exposed daily.”
The answer:
If your husband is not immunocompromised, his self-isolation should have ended. If he is immunocompromised, his self-isolation should be for 20 days since his symptoms first appeared.
Since you haven’t self-quarantined separately, your chance of COVID-19 infection is 50/50. For you, a negative rapid SARS antigen test result does not rule out COVID-19 infection.
If a RT-PCR (Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction) test result is positive, I recommend you self-isolate 10 days if you are not immunocompromised and 20 days if you are immunocompromised.
Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, I advise vaccination regardless of whether you already had infection. It is recommended to defer vaccination in persons with known current COVID-19 infection until the person has recovered from acute illness and no longer requires isolation.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My husband and I both have COVID. He tested positive on a Tuesday. I tested positive the following Monday. It’s just the two of us in our small home. Do we need to isolate from one another and wear masks even though we both have the virus?
“We each are struggling with low-grade fevers, body aches and feeling tired. We do keep up with sanitizing the counters and laundry. However, I feel it seems pointless to wear masks when we both have the virus.”
The answer:
You and your husband can be isolated together since you’re both positive.
There’s no problem in having multiple people isolate together as long as we’re sure they’re all positive.
I do recommend that you and your husband wear masks outside your home when isolation ends.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received the first dose of the vaccine from my job as a nurse and was waiting on the second dose when a family member tested positive, went into quarantine for 10 days as per protocol. I tested prior to and was negative in the rapid and PCR test, retested on day 10 and was positive for the virus, so another 10 days of quarantine, and missed the second dose.
“Question is do I need the second dose if I had the first and still contracted the virus?”
The answer:
Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, vaccine should be offered regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection.
Studies of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) suggest that one dose may offer between 50% to 80% protection against symptomatic COVID-19, although more data is needed. We also know you get some amount of protection after infection, but we don’t know in either case how long that protection lasts.
Therefore, I do recommend the second dose of the vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“Does the Pfizer shot turn your urine red?”
The answer:
No.
If your urine is red, I recommend you immediately seek medical evaluation because that may be a sign of genitourinary bleeding due to a tumor or stone or possibly a bladder bacterial infection (cystitis).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I am 86 years old and it has been five weeks since my first Moderna vaccine injection from Advocate/Aurora at Lutheran General Hospital.
“The original schedule for the second shot was canceled and they keep saying they will get more vaccines soon. I know the directive say that a six-week lapse is OK, but I fear it may be longer.
“I have been looking for other locations – such as the United Center – and do not even know if they will offer the second shot. Any advice would be appreciated. What I do not understand is if the weather delayed the initial shipment, where did it go when the weather cleared? Supposedly, these doses were earmarked for senior citizens’ second doses.”
The answer:
You are correct the current guidelines are a six-week lapse is OK. In the United Kingdom, second doses have been delayed for up to 12 weeks. That is not the recommendation, but the data out of the UK is showing that individuals are still mounting an immune response that is comparable to the three-week data.
I cannot speak to the vaccine distribution in your area or why it is delayed except to say that vaccine supply is an issue across the country.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I got the vaccine shot on
Friday, March 5. I am having thyroid surgery about two weeks later. Am I safe?”
The answer:
You didn’t mention which COVID-19 vaccine.
If you received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine, you’ll be fully vaccinated two weeks following the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If you’re received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (both of which are a two-dose series), one dose may offer between 50-80% protection against symptomatic COVID-19.
If you are receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, I recommend you receive the second dose as scheduled (21 days for Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna vaccine).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had my first vaccine on Feb. 10. I came down with a stomach ache off and on, fatigue, slight headache and diarrhea for two days, no temperature. This started on March 1 and now I am better.
“The clinic noted this could be a reaction from my first vaccine. The body is building immunity.
“Could this be a possibility? I
did do a COVID mail-in test to
make sure, and I am waiting for results.”
The answer:
I have good news! Your symptoms indicate that your immune system is mounting a response to the vaccine. I have no doubt that your body is making an army of antibodies to protect you. Since you had a reaction like this to the first one, the second shot may produce slightly more of a reaction. There is nothing to worry about in that case either.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had my first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 25. The next evening I had an accident and lost a lot of blood. I did not have to get a transfusion but my hemoglobin dropped to 10. I was also given a tetanus shot. Will my vaccine still be good? Should I get the second dose as scheduled or redo both shots?:
The answer:
I’m sorry to read of your accident.
I do not recommend repeating the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is probably scheduled on March 18 (21 days after the first dose).
Since you were given a tetanus vaccine, allow a minimum interval of 14 days after the tetanus vaccine before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“On Jan. 6, I had a monoclonal antibody infusion done because I tested positive for COVID-19
three days prior. At 64, I have COPD and hypertension. A week ago, I got tested again and received a positive result. Is it possible I got reinfected again? My only symptoms are nasal and feeling fatigued. Should I take the test again?”
The answer:
Sometimes the virus is persistent in detectable levels up to 12 weeks or longer after infection, but likely isn’t infectious. The cause of this persistence of detectable virus has yet to be determined. For this reason, people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 shouldn’t undergo virus testing within 3 months after the date of symptom onset for the initial infection.
Since you were treated with monoclonal antibodies, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I am due for my regular allergy immunotherapy shot this coming Thursday – for allergies ranging from trees, ragweed and grass to cats. As an educator, I received notification via email that we will be getting our COVID vaccines next week, also.
“Is it safe to get these two shots so close together or is it necessary for me to spread them out a few days.”
The answer:
There have not been formal studies looking into time frames for vaccination after allergy shots. It is recommended by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology that you not receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day as your allergy shots.
I urge you to reach out to your allergist for more information. Since your vaccine appointment is scheduled, may I suggest that you reschedule your allergy shot?
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had my COVID test on a Saturday and didn’t receive positive result until Wednesday. How long do I need to quarantine?”
The answer:
You didn’t mention if you had symptoms or if you are immunocompromised.
• If you have symptoms and are not immunocompromised, your self-isolation is 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
• If you have symptoms, and you are immunocompromised, your self-isolation is 20 days since symptoms first appeared.
• If you don’t have symptoms
and are not immunocompromised, your self-isolation is 10 days since the date of your positive test
result.
• If you don’t have symptoms, and you are immunocompromised, your self-isolation is 20 days since the date of your positive test result.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My husband tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid result test. I’ve read they are less accurate. He has been sick for three days with flu-like symptoms, so I am inclined to trust the positive result. I had my second vaccination on Feb. 4.
“I have him upstairs, and because I was exposed to him, my job has me staying home for the next 10 days as well. I have bleach to clean our dishes with and will spray disinfectant in our home to diminish germs. I wash my hands. He will wash his also as often as possible.
“Can I be with him, such as sleeping at night in the same bed?
“Are there limitations to how much I can care for him? Should I wear a mask in my house around him?
“I’m hoping it is safe for me to care for him since I have been fully vaccinated. I just don’t know if there are precautions or limitations as to how much I should expose myself or what to do.”
The answers:
The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 94-95% effective two weeks after the second dose, which for you was Feb. 18. There remains a 5% risk of infection for you. Therefore, I recommend your husband self-isolate for 10 days if he is not immunocompromised and 20 days if he is immunocompromised. Your husband should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. If you are caring for him while he is in isolation, both should wear a mask and continue good and frequent hand-washing.
On Feb. 10, the CDC updated its quarantine recommendations to reflect SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status. People who are vaccinated (you) against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 (your husband) if they meet all of the following criteria:
• They are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than two weeks following the second dose in a two-dose series, or more than two weeks following one dose of a single dose vaccine);
• They are within three months following the last dose in the series; and
• They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.
Therefore, if you (wife) have no symptoms, you do not need to quarantine separately.
Outside your home, the CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 preventative measures such as masking, physical distancing, avoiding nonessential travel and good hand-washing hygiene for all people regardless of vaccination status.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received my first shot of the vaccine on Feb. 4. I was scheduled for the second one 30 days later.
“However, that appointment was canceled because the vaccine was not available at that facility. What if I am unable to schedule the second shot prior to the 28 days?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
This question was addressed in a New England Journal of Medicine article published on March 4. This article outlined that it is acceptable to delay the second dose of an mRNA vaccine up to six weeks.
I hope this information helps to ease your worry about the vaccine, and thank you for choosing vaccination.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had a severe reaction to a TB test in the early ‘70s, where my entire arm became red, swollen and itchy. Are any of those ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine? I have many allergies to antibiotics, also. I get flu shots with no problems. Should I not get the vaccine?”
The answer:
Serious hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with the COVID-19 vaccines, but are rare.
Minor side effects include discomfort or pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint aching, chills, fever, nausea or vomiting.
I’m not aware of cross-reactivity with a TB test and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Since you’ve had no problems with flu shots, I believe you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine with reasonable safety.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had my second vaccine two days ago. I just received an email from someone I was in the same office with for a whole day, indicating that I have been exposed – she experienced symptoms and got tested and it came back positive.
“How should I proceed? Do I get tested? Can I go to work, or do I need to quarantine?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
If the exposure was two weeks after your second dose, quarantine would not be necessary. However, that is not the case. Therefore, I recommend that you self-quarantine separately. Your quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. The other option is that quarantine may end after Day 7 if a diagnostic specimen on Day 7 tests negative and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I just had my second COVID vaccine – Pfizer. Tomorrow, I am suppose to visit my 86-year-old brother because he is having surgery the next day. Am I taking a chance of taking any sickness to him? Today I have a headache, chills and low-grade fever. Also, is my immune system down because of the shot, and could I catch something myself?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
It takes 14 days after the second shot to be fully immunized. There are studies being done to determine transmission after vaccination now.
Some studies with the Pfizer vaccine show that it not only prevents COVID-19 but may stop the spread of the virus, SARS-CoV-2.
Your immune system is responding to the vaccine with the fever, chills and headache. This means that you are building your response to COVID-19.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I have received both COVID Moderna vaccines. My 74-year-old brother has had some bad info given to him and he is thinking of not getting the shots. We are supposed to do a road trip moving him back to Alaska from Arizona in May, and I do not feel comfortable if he does not get his shots. We are close, and I have been looking forward to this trip for a year.
“Information on driving through Canada does not state shots are necessary, but I would like to help him change his mind. He is diligent about flu shots, shingles shots and his health, but he has a friend that is sort of anti-everything.”
The answer:
I suggest that you check out this website: https://inthistogethercambria.com/resources/covid/vaccines/#immunity.
I have addressed many of the common myths here.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“After my wife and I have received our second Pfizer, will we always test negative? Is it still possible that we could test positive? We want to travel to the Bahamas in May. We must present a negative test to enter the Bahamas and a negative test to reenter the United States. Is there a risk that we will not test negative?”
The answer:
The COVID-19 genome test looks for active infection. If you receive the rapid test, it is also looking for active infection. Antibody tests for COVID-19 should be positive in the few months after vaccination. After that, the natural response will decrease and our immune system will hibernate. When and if you are exposed again, within two to three days, the immune system will respond and destroy the virus.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“Are there any studies of people vaccinated for COVID that were infected and subsequently were long haulers?”
The answer:
What a great question. In fact, it is one that is being looked at by science now. Currently, there are no published studies looking at reinfection and severity of that infection after vaccination.
We simply don’t have enough people vaccinated yet.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My husband received the vaccine and there was a problem with the needle.
“Some of the serum leaked out. Now they want to give him a new shot two days later. Is that safe?”
The answer:
I don’t know how much of the vaccine leaked out. Therefore, I cannot advise getting another vaccine injection in two days.
I do recommend getting the second dose of the vaccine at the scheduled time, which is in 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days if Moderna.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“What is ‘COVID arm’? I received my first Moderna shot on Feb 13. Slept a lot, no big deal. On Sunday, Feb. 21, the injection site swelled and became extremely itchy. Apparently they have dubbed this ‘COVID arm.’ Why did this happen, and am I likely to get very sick with a second dose? I also feel this is an effect that is underreported.”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
What you experienced is called delayed hypersensitivity. You may be familiar with an allergy test. When this occurs, a small amount of an allergen (tree pollen, cat dander, mold) is injected into the layer just under the skin surface. If a person is allergic, the body (via the immune response) will produce a hive. It will be itchy and red and swell a bit.
Some individuals who were vaccinated with the first shot may experience a similar reaction. Their bodies mounted immune responses to the vaccine contents, and when they get the second shot, a hive is produced at the site of infection. This may mean that they are allergic to the lipid delivery system, polyethylene glycol. It is harmless and will not cause any decrease in efficacy of the vaccine. In fact, just the opposite! The body did mount a response, and it showed how willing it is to fight the pathogen.
There is a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. This hypersensitivity has been documented in a few of the more than 76 million doses.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had my first shot on Jan. 8 and second on Feb. 6. Both were at drive-thru sites. In January, I could not see what the technician was doing as he had his back to me. I had absolutely no reaction to the first shot and I became suspicious as to whether the syringe had vaccine in it. I did have a mild reaction to the second shot – a sore arm and fatigue for a day. Also, in February, the technician showed me the syringe. Is there any test that will indicate if I have full immunity?”
The answer:
Our immune systems respond to infections by mounting an adaptive response. This specific adaptive response is dependent on how severe our symptoms are, how old we are and if we have any underlying medical conditions. After the response occurs, our immune system generates four types of memory cells: Helper T-cells that help the other white blood cells, Killer T-cells that kill cells of our body that are infected, memory B-cells that make antibodies, and antibodies, found in the serum of our blood.
Most individuals who are vaccinated will not experience any side effects. A few experience fatigue, injection site pain and fever.
If you are concerned about your vaccination efficacy, you can get a COVID-19 IgG antibody test. I do not think this is necessary. Our immune systems are amazing! If you had any response at all, you are protected.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“Can I still get the vaccine if I am on an antibiotic?”
The answer:
I can understand your concern. Antibiotics are taken for bacterial infections. The vaccine is for a virus. You can receive the vaccine if you are on antibiotics. You shouldn’t get the vaccine if you are having symptoms of an infection.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“Will getting the mRNA vaccine prevent me from finding out if I presently have Memory B-Cells for COVID-19? I’m presently trying to get a diagnosis for post viral symptoms from a respiratory illness from Feb. 20 and would like to know what exactly caused this before I get the vaccine. Otherwise I may never know what’s wrong with me.”
The answer:
In general, a positive blood SARS-CoV-2 IgG test result is presumed to mean a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at some point in the past. SARS-CoV-2 IgG detection occurs a median 14 days after infection with a range of 10-21 days.
In my opinion, vaccination will not interfere with a blood SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgG antibody determination.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I initially got a negative COVID test result 3-4 days after symptoms first appeared. I took another test 4 days after that first test and received a positive result. I suspect my first test result was a false negative because I was in the early infection stage.
“I took another test 17 days after my positive test date (24 days since initial symptoms) which came out negative. It has been 28 days since my initial symptoms, but symptoms have not improved. (I am specifically concerned about my breathing difficulty, though X-ray came out normal.) Is it safe to stop isolating, or is it likely I got a false negative result on my recent test and so should continue isolation?
“My doctor has reassured me that I am clear to end isolation, but I am very hesitant especially considering the similarity of my current condition to my initial condition (with symptoms but negative result). All my tests were nasal swab RT-PCR tests.”
The answer:
I agree with your physician that it is OK to end isolation. A study found that in patients who had recovered from COVID-19, almost 90% reported persistence of at one symptom, particularly fatigue and shortness of breath.
I recommend you follow-up with your physician.
If your breathing difficulty persists, you may need further testing including possibly a CT scan of your chest, pulmonary function studies, and/or cardiac evaluation.
Also, due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with either monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
