Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.