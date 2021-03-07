Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Readers of The Tribune-Democrat asked the following questions:
“My husband tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid result test. I’ve read they are less accurate. He has been sick for three days with flu-like symptoms, so I am inclined to trust the positive result. I had my second vaccination on Feb. 4.
“I have him upstairs, and because I was exposed to him, my job has me staying home for the next 10 days as well. I have bleach to clean our dishes with and will spray disinfectant in our home to diminish germs. I wash my hands. He will wash his also as often as possible.
“Can I be with him, such as sleeping at night in the same bed?
“Are there limitations to how much I can care for him? Should I wear a mask in my house around him?
“I’m hoping it is safe for me to care for him since I have been fully vaccinated. I just don’t know if there are precautions or limitations as to how much I should expose myself or what to do.”
The answers:
The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 94-95% effective two weeks after the second dose, which for you was Feb. 18. There remains a 5% risk of infection for you. Therefore, I recommend your husband self-isolate for 10 days if he is not immunocompromised and 20 days if he is immunocompromised. Your husband should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. If you are caring for him while he is in isolation, both should wear a mask and continue good and frequent hand-washing.
On Feb. 10, the CDC updated its quarantine recommendations to reflect SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status. People who are vaccinated (you) against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 (your husband) if they meet all of the following criteria:
• They are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than two weeks following the second dose in a two-dose series, or more than two weeks following one dose of a single dose vaccine);
• They are within three months following the last dose in the series; and
• They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.
Therefore, if you (wife) have no symptoms, you do not need to quarantine separately.
Outside your home, the CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 preventative measures such as masking, physical distancing, avoiding nonessential travel and good hand-washing hygiene for all people regardless of vaccination status.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received my first shot of the vaccine on Feb. 4. I was scheduled for the second one 30 days later.
“However, that appointment was canceled because the vaccine was not available at that facility. What if I am unable to schedule the second shot prior to the 28 days?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
This question was addressed in a New England Journal of Medicine article published on March 4. This article outlined that it is acceptable to delay the second dose of an mRNA vaccine up to six weeks.
I hope this information helps to ease your worry about the vaccine, and thank you for choosing vaccination.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had a severe reaction to a TB test in the early ‘70s, where my entire arm became red, swollen and itchy. Are any of those ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine? I have many allergies to antibiotics, also. I get flu shots with no problems. Should I not get the vaccine?”
The answer:
Serious hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with the COVID-19 vaccines, but are rare.
Minor side effects include discomfort or pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint aching, chills, fever, nausea or vomiting.
I’m not aware of cross-reactivity with a TB test and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Since you’ve had no problems with flu shots, I believe you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine with reasonable safety.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I had my second vaccine two days ago. I just received an email from someone I was in the same office with for a whole day, indicating that I have been exposed – she experienced symptoms and got tested and it came back positive.
“How should I proceed? Do I get tested? Can I go to work, or do I need to quarantine?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
If the exposure was two weeks after your second dose, quarantine would not be necessary. However, that is not the case. Therefore, I recommend that you self-quarantine separately. Your quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. The other option is that quarantine may end after Day 7 if a diagnostic specimen on Day 7 tests negative and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I just had my second COVID vaccine – Pfizer. Tomorrow, I am suppose to visit my 86-year-old brother because he is having surgery the next day. Am I taking a chance of taking any sickness to him? Today I have a headache, chills and low-grade fever. Also, is my immune system down because of the shot, and could I catch something myself?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
It takes 14 days after the second shot to be fully immunized. There are studies being done to determine transmission after vaccination now.
Some studies with the Pfizer vaccine show that it not only prevents COVID-19 but may stop the spread of the virus, SARS-CoV-2.
Your immune system is responding to the vaccine with the fever, chills and headache. This means that you are building your response to COVID-19.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I have received both COVID Moderna vaccines. My 74-year-old brother has had some bad info given to him and he is thinking of not getting the shots. We are supposed to do a road trip moving him back to Alaska from Arizona in May, and I do not feel comfortable if he does not get his shots. We are close, and I have been looking forward to this trip for a year.
“Information on driving through Canada does not state shots are necessary, but I would like to help him change his mind. He is diligent about flu shots, shingles shots and his health, but he has a friend that is sort of anti-everything.”
The answer:
I suggest that you check out this website: https://inthistogethercambria.com/resources/covid/vaccines/#immunity.
I have addressed many of the common myths here.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“After my wife and I have received our second Pfizer, will we always test negative? Is it still possible that we could test positive? We want to travel to the Bahamas in May. We must present a negative test to enter the Bahamas and a negative test to reenter the United States. Is there a risk that we will not test negative?”
The answer:
The COVID-19 genome test looks for active infection. If you receive the rapid test, it is also looking for active infection. Antibody tests for COVID-19 should be positive in the few months after vaccination. After that, the natural response will decrease and our immune system will hibernate. When and if you are exposed again, within two to three days, the immune system will respond and destroy the virus.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“Are there any studies of people vaccinated for COVID that were infected and subsequently were long haulers?”
The answer:
What a great question. In fact, it is one that is being looked at by science now. Currently, there are no published studies looking at reinfection and severity of that infection after vaccination.
We simply don’t have enough people vaccinated yet.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My husband received the vaccine and there was a problem with the needle.
“Some of the serum leaked out. Now they want to give him a new shot two days later. Is that safe?”
The answer:
I don’t know how much of the vaccine leaked out. Therefore, I cannot advise getting another vaccine injection in two days.
I do recommend getting the second dose of the vaccine at the scheduled time, which is in 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days if Moderna.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“What is ‘COVID arm’? I received my first Moderna shot on Feb 13. Slept a lot, no big deal. On Sunday, Feb. 21, the injection site swelled and became extremely itchy. Apparently they have dubbed this ‘COVID arm.’ Why did this happen, and am I likely to get very sick with a second dose? I also feel this is an effect that is underreported.”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
What you experienced is called delayed hypersensitivity. You may be familiar with an allergy test. When this occurs, a small amount of an allergen (tree pollen, cat dander, mold) is injected into the layer just under the skin surface. If a person is allergic, the body (via the immune response) will produce a hive. It will be itchy and red and swell a bit.
Some individuals who were vaccinated with the first shot may experience a similar reaction. Their bodies mounted immune responses to the vaccine contents, and when they get the second shot, a hive is produced at the site of infection. This may mean that they are allergic to the lipid delivery system, polyethylene glycol. It is harmless and will not cause any decrease in efficacy of the vaccine. In fact, just the opposite! The body did mount a response, and it showed how willing it is to fight the pathogen.
There is a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. This hypersensitivity has been documented in a few of the more than 76 million doses.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had my first shot on Jan. 8 and second on Feb. 6. Both were at drive-thru sites. In January, I could not see what the technician was doing as he had his back to me. I had absolutely no reaction to the first shot and I became suspicious as to whether the syringe had vaccine in it. I did have a mild reaction to the second shot – a sore arm and fatigue for a day. Also, in February, the technician showed me the syringe. Is there any test that will indicate if I have full immunity?”
The answer:
Our immune systems respond to infections by mounting an adaptive response. This specific adaptive response is dependent on how severe our symptoms are, how old we are and if we have any underlying medical conditions. After the response occurs, our immune system generates four types of memory cells: Helper T-cells that help the other white blood cells, Killer T-cells that kill cells of our body that are infected, memory B-cells that make antibodies, and antibodies, found in the serum of our blood.
Most individuals who are vaccinated will not experience any side effects. A few experience fatigue, injection site pain and fever.
If you are concerned about your vaccination efficacy, you can get a COVID-19 IgG antibody test. I do not think this is necessary. Our immune systems are amazing! If you had any response at all, you are protected.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“Can I still get the vaccine if I am on an antibiotic?”
The answer:
I can understand your concern. Antibiotics are taken for bacterial infections. The vaccine is for a virus. You can receive the vaccine if you are on antibiotics. You shouldn’t get the vaccine if you are having symptoms of an infection.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“Will getting the mRNA vaccine prevent me from finding out if I presently have Memory B-Cells for COVID-19? I’m presently trying to get a diagnosis for post viral symptoms from a respiratory illness from Feb. 20 and would like to know what exactly caused this before I get the vaccine. Otherwise I may never know what’s wrong with me.”
The answer:
In general, a positive blood SARS-CoV-2 IgG test result is presumed to mean a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at some point in the past. SARS-CoV-2 IgG detection occurs a median 14 days after infection with a range of 10-21 days.
In my opinion, vaccination will not interfere with a blood SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) IgG antibody determination.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I initially got a negative COVID test result 3-4 days after symptoms first appeared. I took another test 4 days after that first test and received a positive result. I suspect my first test result was a false negative because I was in the early infection stage.
“I took another test 17 days after my positive test date (24 days since initial symptoms) which came out negative. It has been 28 days since my initial symptoms, but symptoms have not improved. (I am specifically concerned about my breathing difficulty, though X-ray came out normal.) Is it safe to stop isolating, or is it likely I got a false negative result on my recent test and so should continue isolation?
“My doctor has reassured me that I am clear to end isolation, but I am very hesitant especially considering the similarity of my current condition to my initial condition (with symptoms but negative result). All my tests were nasal swab RT-PCR tests.”
The answer:
I agree with your physician that it is OK to end isolation. A study found that in patients who had recovered from COVID-19, almost 90% reported persistence of at one symptom, particularly fatigue and shortness of breath.
I recommend you follow-up with your physician.
If your breathing difficulty persists, you may need further testing including possibly a CT scan of your chest, pulmonary function studies, and/or cardiac evaluation.
Also, due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. If you were treated for COVID-19 symptoms with either monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
