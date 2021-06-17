A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“21 days after my first vaccine, I tested positive for COVID. Is it due to the vaccine?”
The answer:
I am not sure which vaccine you received, but the vaccines are between 65-95% effective against preventing COVID-19 and nearly 100% effective at preventing severe disease. The vaccine did not cause you to get COVID-19, but it did protect you from getting severe disease that could have hospitalized you. I am sorry you are ill, but I am glad that you chose vaccination. It just may have saved your life.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I took Sputnik V on April 3 and 24. Long story short, I had no option but to take Pfizer, too. I took Pfizer on May 20 and June 10. Is there anything to worry about my immunity levels?”
The answer:
Since you have had two series of vaccines for COVID-19, you can feel confident that you are protected up to 95% from SARS-CoV-2. Your body will treat each type of vaccine separately and will make antibodies to the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) from those vaccines. It is very possible that you will have an abundance of protective antibodies.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My nephew went to a chain drug store to get his second shot. For some reason, two different sites administered two different shots. He had Pfizer, then for his second dose it was Moderna. Will that be a problem? Should we seek medical help? Also, if he is safe, when should he get another vaccine?”
The answer:
Thank you for choosing vaccination. I can understand your frustration with the confusion surrounding your nephew’s vaccination.
The COVID-19 vaccines are like other vaccines. If you receive one, you should wait at least two weeks before receiving another vaccine of any kind. I would recommend that 28 days after his last shot, he receives his second dose of Moderna. It should not be a problem.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“What are the odds of getting COVID-19, after having had the vaccine, from a 83-year-old who has not been vaccinated?”
The answer:
If you are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and were not immunocompromised, the risk for symptomatic COVID-19 after an exposure to another person with COVID-19 is approximately 5-6%.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My brother-in-law got his COVID vaccine last week. Today, he was in the grocery store and his heart stopped. He was rushed to the hospital and is in the ICU on a ventilator and lightly sedated. Is this a reaction to the vaccine? He just had a physical and blood work-up. Everything was fine, except his liver enzyme tests, and they were scheduled to do more tests. Should the vaccine even have been given in light of the liver enzyme tests being bad?”
The answer:
I’m sorry to learn of your brother-in-law’s condition, and I’m hoping for his full recovery.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that, due to the risk of severe or critical COVID-19, patients with heart disease receive COVID-19 vaccination. A heart condition does not make side effects (or a severe reaction) any more likely. According to the American Heart Association, the risks of complications from the vaccine is very small, even for people with underlying health conditions. Also, there are no vaccines which have been demonstrated to cause or worsen chronic liver disease.
Since April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the U.S. after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer and Moderna), particularly in adolescents and young adults. The CDC and its partners are investigating these reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. There has not been a similar pattern observed after receipt of the J&J vaccine.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the lining outside the heart. In both cases, the body’s immune system is causing inflammation in response to an infection or some other trigger. Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations.
CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older given the risks of COVID-19 illness.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I received both the Pfizer shots and still contracted COVID-19. I feel normal, not sick, slightly sleepy and always hungry – but I attribute that to my braces coming off and finally eating everything that I couldn’t before and I am gaining weight back. There is not enough information on how many days of quarantine should last after being vaccinated by Pfizer and contracting COVID. Do you offer any insights to this? In passing I heard 10 days.”
The answer:
If you are not immunocompromised, at least 10 days of self-isolation is recommended since your symptoms first appeared, or at least 10 days have passed since the date of your positive viral test. If you are immunocompromised, then at least 20 days is advised.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I have a question about being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccination. Is there a risk for my health if I will be vaccinated three times? The three vaccinations will be done in five weeks’ time.”
The answer:
Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are currently recommended 21 days apart.
I’m assuming an infectious disease specialist or an immunology expert recommended three doses because of altered immunocompetence.
In my opinion, three doses of the vaccine probably will not harm you, and perhaps your immunity will increase.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“Question for the experts: I have received both the monoclonal antibody infusion and Pfizer vaccines inside of 55 days. Am I at any risk since I did not wait for the full 90 days?”
The answer:
An excellent question.
As a precaution, it is recommended to defer vaccination for at least 90 days following COVID-19 convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody therapy. The mechanism of this potential interaction is uncertain, but since antibody products bind to the COVID-19 spike protein, they may interfere with immune response to the vaccine (which works by inducing expression of the spike protein against which the immune system could mount a response).
Therefore, I suggest you consider consulting an infectious disease specialist to evaluate whether your immune system has produced adequate vaccine specific antibodies.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“Please answer. My husband was not sick. No symptoms of any illness. He got the first Pfizer vaccine on March 8. Nine days later, he presented to the hospital with plureal effusion. During the next four weeks, his cancer grew at a rate so fast it shocked his doctors. He passed away 28 days after “feeling bad.” He never had the weight loss or cough that most lung patients get. He never smoked or worked around chemicals. His doctors said the Pfizer shot possibly woke a dormant cancer – but said it has to happen to a bunch of people for it to be investigated and for us to know. What are your thoughts?”
The answer:
I’m so sorry to learn of your husband’s passing.
Unfortunately, I have also seen patients who were previously healthy develop rapidly progressive cancers that were highly malignant and resistant to all treatments.
In my opinion, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine did not cause your husband’s cancer or contribute to his rapid decline. I believe the timing of the vaccination was coincidental to the cancer diagnosis.
Again, I am so sorry for your loss, and you have my deepest sympathy.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I got COVID-19 just a week after my first Moderna vaccine injection and went to the ER with a temperature of 103 and difficulty breathing. I was given an anti-viral infusion over two hours. Does this have any effect on my second dose?”
The answer:
If you were treated for COVID-19 with an intravenous infusion of either monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I had the Johnson & Johnson shot on March 6. The last week of April, my 9-year-old twin boys and I all got sick within one day. I tested positive nine days after first symptoms. As I thought it was just a cold, I didn’t go sooner. The boys and their father tested negative. Five days after my test, I also tested for antibodies (14 days after first symptoms.) It appears I have no antibodies from the vaccine or from getting COVID. I’m confused. Did I have a false positive? Can/should I get a different vaccine?”
The answer:
Excellent questions.
The COVID-19 vaccination helps protect people from getting severely ill with COVID-19. Some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick because no vaccine is 100% effective.
It’s not clear which antibodies you were tested for, perhaps SARS-CoV-2 IgG. Vaccine specific antibodies are different tests.
My recommendations are:
• Consider repeating a blood test for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in one week. A positive result may reflect previous SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
• Referral to an infectious disease specialist for vaccine-specific antibody testing and opinion regarding revaccination with a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I had my first Moderna vaccination on March 27 and the second one was due on April 27. On April 23, I tested positive for COVID. My doctor suggested that I take the monoclonal antibodies infusion since I was eligible for it. I did this on April 26. My question is: Do I have to start over on my vaccine after 90 days or can I get my second shot.”
The answer:
As a precaution, it is recommended to defer vaccination for at least 90 days following COVID-19 convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody therapy.
I do not advise starting over on your vaccine series, and I recommend getting your second dose 90 days after your monoclonal antibody infusion.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I had the first Pfizer vaccine 68 days ago. What are my options now to be fully vaccinated? Do I start over? Is it safe for me to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now?”
The answer:
The CDC has not published guidance about what to do if it has been more than six weeks since your first shot. However, many infectious disease experts say that even if you’re beyond six weeks, it’s a good idea to get that second shot. It will increase your immunity.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“On Jan. 22, I received my second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine. I understand that it is possible to test positive for antibodies after vaccination. On May 22, I went to our regional blood center and donated platelets. With each donation, the blood center tests for COVID antibodies, and this time I tested positive. My question is, how long after receiving the second dose of the vaccine will a person typically test positive for antibodies? My 15-year-old had tested positive for the virus on May 4. I guess that I just want to make sure that I didn’t potentially infect others while she was sick.”
The answer:
Not all antibodies are the same, and not all tests look for the same types of antibodies. The type and quality of the test can also affect the results you receive.
Experts say it would be rare to have no antibodies after receiving the vaccine, and we don’t know how long antibody levels persist. IgG tend to be longer-lived and are typically the antibodies that are tested for in the clinical and research settings.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My father is bedridden and has no use of his legs. At his recent doctor’s appointment, he asked his doctor if he should get vaccinated. His doctor said yes. My mother and I are both fully vaccinated. I take care of him because my mother has medical issues, also. We have a lift but it is not automatic.
“I have to take him out of the bed by myself. We are trying to find a place that could send a nurse to the house to give his first shot then his second.”
The answer:
I also agree with COVID-19 vaccination for your father.
My recommendations are to contact your local health department and also request a home health referral from your father’s physician for assistance.
Hopefully, either a visiting home health nurse, or a local health department representative will vaccinate your father.
In addition, I also suggest a social service consult from your father’s physician to assist in obtaining other home care needs including equipment (an automatic lift), home physical and occupational therapy evaluations, and an aide to assist with home care needs, bathing, etc.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I’ve never had one symptom of coronavirus. If it’s not broken, why fix it? I could not find any proof that vaccines have saved anyone infected with coronavirus, or find how they came up with vaccines without trying them on COVID-19 patients. Do almost all vaccines have aborted fetus stem cells in them?
“If so, my religion won’t condone such a thing in me.”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
The vaccines for COVID-19 were developed using the genomic material from the virus, SARS-CoV-2. This is standard procedure for any vaccine. There are three basic types of vaccines: protein, mRNA and viral vector.
Protein vaccines take a piece of the pathogen and add it to the vaccine. This allows the body to see the piece of pathogen before you are exposed to the infectious agent. mRNA vaccines use the genome of the pathogen and have your body make the protein piece. The viral vector vaccines use a harmless virus to deliver the genome of the pathogenic one into your cells. Then your cells do the rest.
The COVID-19 vaccines were tested by giving it to those who would be exposed to the virus in their daily lives. It would be unethical to give people in a clinical trial an infectious disease that is known to have such a high death rate, 3.2%, and to cause so many health issues in those that survive; one in four have health issues after virus clearance.
From those trials and the vaccination efforts, we know that the vaccine saves people’s lives.
People who get the vaccine do not get COVID-19, for the most part, and if they do, it is mild with no hospitalization required. So, there would be no cases of the vaccine saving people with COVID-19.
I think you may be confusing a vaccine with treatment for an infection. A vaccine is preventative. It will greatly decrease the chance of infection.
For example, do you see children getting chickenpox these days? Nope. The vaccine for chicken pox is required to attend school. Since the kids are vaccinated, they don’t get the herpesvirus that causes chickenpox.
As for your question about human fetal tissue, some vaccines are tested on cells in a laboratory that came from an aborted fetus in the 1980s. Those cells are not in the vaccine.
Vaccines have extended the human life span by 20-plus years. It was broke and we did fix it.
Please choose vaccination.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“Is it safe to continue to get in a tanning bed when you get the COVID-19 shot?”
The answer:
Receiving the vaccine will not preclude you from tanning.
However, I suggest that you practice safe sun and wear sunscreen.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I came across your forum, and feel you could help with my question. My husband is a physician. He works as an inpatient hospitalist and an EM physician in two states. He sometimes works directly, managing COVID-19 patients in the ICU as well as initially coming across positive patients in the ED. He is fully-vaccinated and of course, wears full PPE. I am fully-vaccinated, but my 9-year-old son is not.
“My son has been a virtual student out of respect and caution for his classmates. My son and I do not leave the house. We signed him up for a summer outdoor day camp as it has been a tough year for him without his friends. Just as his school does, the summer camp will require a daily screener. On the screener, it asks if a member of the household has had a known exposure to someone COVID-positive. Technically, we would have to answer “yes” – even though my husband is fully-vaccinated and wearing full PPE. I have even asked his current school about this and they did acknowledge that my son would not pass the daily screener as a result.
“Has this scenario been more clarified to exclude properly-protected physicians and to allow their children to participate at in-person school events and camp? What information can I direct the camp and school to in order to ‘prove our case,’ or, do you recommend having our son stay away from camp and school also?”
The answer:
Your husband is a physician who is fully vaccinated, and he wears full personal protective equipment (PPE). In my opinion, his occupation should not be a barrier to his son’s participation at in-person school events or camp.
However, CDC guidance is meant to supplement – not replace – any federal, state, local, territorial or tribal health and safety laws, rules and regulations with which camps and schools must comply.
I suggest you contact your local or state health department to advise and assist you “in proving our case” that your son is not a higher risk compared to other children on the basis of his father’s profession.
Should all children be excluded from in-person school events or camp whose parents are healthcare professionals (HCP) including physicians, surgeons, nurses, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other allied health professionals? In my opinion, no.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My father is 71 and he got the vaccine in March. Lately, he is experiencing shortness of breath walking from room to room in our house. Is this a side effect from the vaccine? He has not been having this issue prior to it. Please help me understand!”
The answer:
I’m concerned about your father’s shortness of breath, and I encourage him to seek medical care immediately.
The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination enormously outweigh the rare, possible risk of heart-related complications, including inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis. Other possible considerations include blood clots and heart failure which may not be related to COVID-19 vaccination.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“Can you please discuss the connection between COVID-19 vaccination and shingles?
“Here is a link to a report: https://academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article/doi/10.1093/rheumatology.”
The answer:
The conclusion in the abstract was “epidemiologic studies ... are needed to clarify the association ...” Almost 1 out of 3 (33%) people in the United States (without COVID-19 vaccination) will develop shingles in their lifetimes. In the referenced abstract, the prevalence of herpes zoster (HZ - shingles) was only 1.2% in patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases (AIIRD) following COVID-19 vaccination in Israel. Also, the number of patients with AIIRD in the abstract was 491, compared to the control group which were only 99.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“Should I be concerned at all about the difference between the handling process for Pfizer vs. Moderna? I have read that Moderna is out of the box ready to go, while Pfizer requires a special freezer and a dilution process with a very specific type of saline.
“I also read about a woman who accidentally received all six doses in the vial as one Pfizer injection. The margin of human error seems different and is raising my eyebrows. Should I be concerned with this and aim for the Moderna, even though there are reported worse side effects?
“Perhaps Moderna has safer handling of pre-injection vials and less risky or apt to be mishandled?”
The answer:
Each type of vaccine has specific dosing and administration details. This is true of all vaccines.
Each of the vaccines for COVID-19 will provide protection against the virus. Which vaccine you get is up to you. I am happy to hear you are choosing vaccination.
I received the Pfizer vaccine and did not have any issues. My father received the Moderna vaccine and had no issues. With many vaccines being given daily, there may be human error, but you are dealing with trained professionals. This is the exception not the rule.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My sister and her husband have COVID and refused to get the vaccine. She talks about the antibodies protecting her and talks about T-cells.
“She doesn’t sound good on the phone. She sounds hoarse. Is she right or wrong? I got the vaccine and happy I did. Help!”
The answer:
I understand that it can be difficult for people to choose vaccination.
If your sister is symptomatic for COVID-19, she will need to wait to receive the vaccine.
It is recommended that those that are able get the vaccine, even if they have already had COVID-19. Your sister’s immune system has developed specialized immune cells of two basic kinds: 1. T-cells and 2. B-cells. The T-cells come in two varieties, those that kill cells infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, called Killer T-cells and those that help the other cells of the immune system do their job, called Helper T-cells.
The Helper T-cells work to make the B-cells better at their job. The B-cells make the antibodies. The antibodies will then make it difficult for the virus to get into cells.
This response happens with both a vaccine and with an infection. While your sister’s immune system is working to protect her, the vaccine can only boost the response.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I am fully vaccinated, but four people that I live with tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and have been maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in the house. Should I be concerned, and should I be isolating myself from them?”
The answer:
The four people who tested positive should self-isolate. They can be isolated together as long as we’re sure they’re all positive.
There’s no problem in having multiple people isolate together. If none are immunocompromised, then at least 10 days of self-isolation is recommended since their symptoms first appeared. At least 20 days of self-isolation is recommended for those who are immunocompromised.
Since you are fully vaccinated and completely asymptomatic (without symptoms or producing no symptoms), quarantine is not recommended for you. However, I agree with wearing a mask in the house, social distancing, clean high-touch surfaces in the isolation area and disinfect high-touch surfaces in other areas of the home.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I got my second Pfizer vaccine shot two days ago. Today, I have a horrible headache, I break out sweating, fever, aching everywhere, just exhausted. Yesterday, I was with my girlfriend for hours.
“She woke up this morning feeling very similar. Is it possible to transfer any part of the vaccine to her? That’s probably a dumb question, but I don’t know what to think. Any ideas?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question and thank you for choosing vaccination.
It is not possible to transfer the vaccine to her, but it is possible that you had a cold. I would bet that either you or she had a cold and that is where the symptoms came from.
Cuddle up together and ride it out.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“In November, I tested positive for COVID-19. I recently had antibody testing and it came back positive. I know a vaccine is recommended, but I don’t understand the benefit. In the past, for example, if you had chicken pox you were exempt from the vaccine. If this vaccine is the strain for the virus that I had, why do I need the vaccine?”
The answer:
Chicken pox comes from a virus called Varicella Zoster. This is a type of herpes virus. Herpes viruses never go away. They are always inside you once you have one. So, you would not need a booster shot or vaccination for chicken pox if you were infected.
Though, you should get the shingles shot to prevent shingles, which is a reactivation of that virus inside you. With COVID-19, the vaccine is designed to boost your immune response and remind it to be at the ready for possible invasion. Since the virus doesn’t stay inside you, you must periodically remind the immune system to be ready.
Have you ever had to remind a friend, spouse, or child to do something more than once? The vaccine is reminding your immune system to do what you need.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I received my first Moderna vaccination on April 1. I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7. My brother was asymptomatic and infected me. I lost my taste and smell and had a stuffy nose. I self-quarantined for 14 days.
“I just received my second dose of Moderna on April 29. I have a metallic taste in my mouth. Could this be from the vaccination? Please note: my doctor prescribed pseudoephedrine and amoxicillin for the stuffy nose. I was prescribed a quantity of 28 60-milligram tablets of pseudoephedrine. I took them all not knowing of the potential side effects. I’m not sure if I could be reinfected this soon.”
The answer:
Reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, but is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection. Approximately 30% of individuals with COVID-19 who were followed up to nine months after initial infection reported persistent symptoms. Fatigue and loss of taste or smell were the most common symptoms.
I have not heard or am aware of the Moderna vaccine causing a metallic taste side effect. I have heard of some other medications causing a metallic taste.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“Is the Johnson & Johnson shot safe for a person with EB virus?”
The answer:
It sure is! Over 95% of the world’s population is infected with Epstein-Barr virus. It is nearly ubiquitous in the human population. Thanks for asking and I hope you choose vaccination.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I was positive for COVID in March 2020 and positive IgG last week. Vaccinate?”
The answer:
In general, a positive IgG antibody test is presumed to mean a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at some point in the past. It is unclear at this time if a positive IgG infers immunity against future COVID-19 infection.
Also, due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I am experiencing nosebleeds after my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Should I be worried?”
The answer:
I am sorry to hear that you are having a nosebleed. It is unlikely that it was a result of the vaccination. It is more plausible that it was a result of dry air or allergies you may have been experiencing during the day.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My husband just recently made it to the two-week point after his Moderna vaccine. A co-worker who had the J&J vaccine a month ago just tested positive for COVID. He went on vacation during the two weeks after and didn’t wear a mask all the time.
“My husband is near him often at work, but always masked up. Is he at risk since he could have been exposed before his two weeks were up post-vaccine?”
The answer:
I’m assuming your husband is fully vaccinated, two weeks following the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
In my opinion, if your husband is not immunocompromised and if he has remained completely asymptomatic (without symptoms, or producing no symptoms), then his risk is probably low, and I do not recommend quarantine for him.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My wife received her second Moderna shot on April 18. Within 12 hours, she began to experience chills, severe body aches, migraine, fatigue, a cough and a fever of 104. These side effects went on for four days. She has since regained most of her energy until she attempts to exercise.
"She is a distance runner and was averaging 40 miles a week before the second Moderna shot. Now, she can barely run/walk a mile without experiencing severe muscle aches, out of breath and crippling fatigue. It is especially difficult for her to walk up hills that she used to run up. She said she feels like everything aches, limbs are heavy. How long should she expect to have side effects?”
The answer:
It is normal to have side effects for a few days after the second dose. What you are describing is not normal. I strongly suggest that your wife seek guidance from her physician. Side effects can affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.
There is some research into chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) that is induced by vaccination.
That research indicates that patients can experience the symptoms of CFS for up to six months after the vaccination. However, those studies were done with other vaccines, namely hepatitis B vaccines.
Since the symptoms have been lasting, it is important for her to see her medical provider.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I got my second COVID shot three weeks ago. I had severe aches and pains for two days. Since then every few days, the aches and pains and swollen nodes under my arm come back for a day and go away. Sometimes with a low-grade fever. How long will this last?”
The answer:
Common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include sore arm or pain, swollen lymph nodes in the underarm area on the same side as the injection site, chills or fever, fatigue, body aches or feeling run down.
These reactions are frequent and are a sign that might indicate your body is making an immune response to the vaccine. They should go away within one to two days, with the exception that swollen lymph nodes may persist up to 10 days.
Since your symptoms have lasted three weeks, I recommend you seek medical care as soon as possible.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
