Soon after the Corpus Christi IceRays suspended operations for one North American Hockey League season due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, speculation arose that other teams in the league might follow suit.
But Johnstown Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said on Tuesday the local Junior A Tier II team is prepared to move forward this NAHL season.
“I’ve been on multiple calls a day throughout this whole time period,” Bouchard said during a telephone interview. “I’m a member of the executive committee of the league and we’ve been working on back-to-play protocol that we’re going to present to the board of governors (Wednesday).”
The NAHL has 28 franchises located in 17 states throughout North America. One franchise might be near a coronavirus hot spot while another might not. Different states impose different restrictions and guidelines. Corpus Christi announced the suspension of play on Monday, with the intent to return in 2021-22.
“The Corpus Christi situation, they have state restrictions and arena restrictions down there,” Bouchard said. “The league has set a date when a team can opt out for one year and come back the next year. They just figured financially they couldn’t operate this year.”
Bouchard said that the Tomahawks and the East Division teams are set to play, but he didn’t rule out other divisions’ teams suspending operations for a year.
“There could be a couple more. I hope not,” Bouchard said.
“I’ve been on a weekly call with the East Division and everyone in our division is coming back,” Bouchard added. “We should be releasing a schedule in September. The Showcase in Blaine (Minnesota) that was scheduled in September has been moved to December.”
The coronavirus pandemic initially paused play and eventually canceled the final weeks of the 2019-20 NAHL season. The Tomahawks had won eight straight games and were in second place behind the New Jersey Titans in the East Division at the time.
“We’re moving along. We’re planning,” Bouchard said. “We’re excited to get back on the ice. I talk to coach Mike (Letizia) every day. I think it would be a great thing for Johnstown.”
There still are obstacles to overcome.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines for recreational and amateur sports include restrictions on the number of participants at sporting events – 25 or fewer people indoors and 250 or fewer people outdoors.
Even though 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial is approximately 73,000 square feet with nearly 4,000 seats, it still must follow the indoor facility guidelines.
Traditionally, each NAHL team carries 20 players on a roster during game nights. Teams typically have a head coach and an assistant coach. Medical and training staff work the games.
Art Martynuska, Cambria County director of emergency management, said the county has sought guidance from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).
“We talked to the folks in Harrisburg via PEMA, and they gave us direction on safe distancing and numbers of people,” Martynuska said. “The basics of it is no more than 25 to a group.”
He said the arena’s square footage will be a factor if additional “groups” are added to the equation.
“We are working with local county emergency agencies to develop a plan to reopen safely for the Tomahawks season while following guidelines,” said Jean Desrochers, facility manager at 1st Summit Arena. “We will wait for guidance from the county.”
