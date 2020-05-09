When Denny Hartnett's sister, Pat Stringent, asked him to meet her outside his Roxbury home on Saturday, he thought it was just for a visit – until a line of vehicles starting driving by and honking.
"When I saw the fire trucks I thought they were going somewhere else," Harnett said. "Then I saw the swimmers' cars and I thought 'Holy smokes, this is for me.' "
Vehicles led by the the Southmont Fire Department and Upper Yoder ambulance service lined Roxbury Avenue and Derby Street to wish Hartnett a happy 76th birthday.
For the past 60 years, he has been involved in various swim programs around the area. Current and past swimmers, along with other community members, wanted to make sure the occasion wasn't missed because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
"We just wanted to show our appreciation for him," Jeremy Kohan said, whose daughters are coached by Hartnett.
Melanie Van De Keer, another parent from the Greater Johnstown YMCA Swim Team, approached Kohan and his wife, Jen, about celebrating their coach.
Van De Keer was coached by Hartnett, and now has a daughter under his tutelage. She pitched the idea of a party and Jen Kohan took off running.
A private Facebook page was created and Jen Kohan said she started inviting as many people as she could think of – and told them to start inviting more people.
There was no problem getting everyone on board, she said.
"It was the easiest thing in the world, because everybody loves Denny," Jen Kohan said.
The entire celebration was planned within a week. And on Saturday, the Atlantic Broadband parking lot was packed with vehicles filled with people eager to drive up the street and surprise Hartnett.
"I think this is amazing," Stringent said.
'Heart of the swim team'
Hartnett coaches the Greater Johnstown YMCA team, Menoher Swim Club and helps out with the Westmont High School group.
The effort to celebrate her brother's birthday meant a lot, Stringent said.
"He's just, like, the heart of the swim team," Cydney Forcellini, 17, said.
Hartnett has been her coach the past few years on the Greater Johnstown team, and normally the swimmers would have had a party for him, she said.
Forcellini said this was a suitable substitute, though.
"I think this is very, very nice," she added.
Karlee Kohan, 14, who swims on the Greater Johnstown team as well, said she loved being able to honor Hartnett.
She explained that Hartnett is more than just a coach, he develops a "special bond" with all the swimmers and is a "heartfelt person."
"He deserves it," Karlee Kohan said about the surprise.
'Brought a tear to my eye'
As the parade of vehicles passed Hartnett's house, several individuals jumped from stopped vehicles to drop off signs, cards and small gifts.
The honking, waving and cheering continued for nearly 15 minutes – as Hartnett looked on with a huge smile, waving back.
Just when the procession seemed to be ending, a second round of vehicles drove by to extend the celebration.
"It brought a tear to my eye," Hartnett said.
He added that he never expected something such as this to happen and called the celebration "very touching."
Swimming is something that he's enjoyed for a long time and realizing that he's touched many people's lives "is what it's all about" and why he continues to coach, Hartnett said.
