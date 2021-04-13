COVID by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,075,000 cases and a total of 25,406 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,220,187

• Positive tests: 1,068,974

• Deaths: 25,402

• Recovered: 90%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 12,725 positives, 43,094 negatives (409 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,128 positives, 21,158 negatives (192 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,059 positives, 9,433 negatives (130 deaths)

• Blair: 11,573 positives, 36,867 negatives (315 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,588 positives, 18,761 negatives (164 deaths)

• Clearfield: 7,607 positives, 20,487 negatives (130 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 30,666 positives, 92,870 negatives (713 deaths)

• Allegheny: 90,634 positives, 388,866 negatives (1,842 deaths)

• Beaver: 13,849 positives, 48,816 negatives (362 deaths)

• Butler: 15,921 positives, 49,892 negatives (390 deaths)

• Centre: 15,317 positives, 66,100 negatives (213 deaths)

• Fayette: 11,733 positives, 34,810 negatives (296 deaths)

• Greene: 3,013 positives, 9,149 negatives (37 deaths)

• Washington: 15,888 positives, 56,643 negatives (279 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 131,627 positives, 589,002 negatives (3,338 deaths)

• Montgomery: 63,131 positives, 337,644 negatives (1,622 deaths)

• Delaware: 47,049 positives, 222,533 negatives (1,302 deaths)

• Bucks: 54,186 positives, 237,479 negatives (1,192 deaths)

• Lancaster: 49,979 positives, 181,899 negatives (1,086 deaths)

• Berks: 41,991 positives, 121,493 negatives (944 deaths)

• Lehigh: 35,781 positives, 131,604 negatives (812 deaths)

• Luzerne: 28,341 positives, 103,408 negatives (772 deaths)

• Chester: 36,197 positives, 195,933 negatives (759 deaths)

• York: 41,306 positives, 142,947 negatives (757 deaths)

• Northampton: 32,197 positives, 120,716 negatives (685 deaths)

• Dauphin: 23,201 positives, 96,231 negatives (528 deaths)

• Cumberland: 18,548 positives, 75,184 negatives (501 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 38,751.

• Ages 10-19: 107,736.

• Ages 20-29: 189,621.

• Ages 30-39: 163,486.

• Ages 40-49: 148,593.

• Ages 50-59: 164,661.

• Ages 60-69: 126,459.

• Ages 70-79: 71,966.

• Ages 80-89: 43,142.

• Ages 90-99: 19,717.

• Ages 100+: 961.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 566,389 cases.

• Male: 504,237 cases.

• Not reported: 4,761 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 93,759 cases.

• White: 567,516 cases.

• Asian: 18,501 cases.

• Other: 17,024 cases.

• Not reported: 378,624 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.