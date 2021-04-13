News that Gov. Tom Wolf announced all Pennsylvanians age 16 and older would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday was welcomed by Mainline Pharmacy pharmacist-owner Jerry Moschgat.
A combination of more vaccine becoming available and the number of people in this region who have already been vaccinated has made the expanded eligibility possible, he said.
“Effective (Tuesday), everybody is eligible at any of our clinics,” Moschgat said on Monday. “All of our clinics have openings.”
Upcoming Mainline clinics include:
- Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona.
- Thursday and Friday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
- Saturday at St. Francis University in Loretto.
- Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and the Jaffa Shrine.
- April 20 at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
- April 22 at St. Francis University in Loretto.
- April 22 and 23 at St. Vincent College.
- April 23 at Somerset High School.
Some of the clinics offer Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those 16 and older. Others offer Moderna vaccine, which is approved for those 18 and older.
Registration and information is available at mainlinepharmacy.com.
Registration is also open for a mass vaccination clinic scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at the Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
The clinic offering more than 1,100 Pfizer vaccines is co-sponsored by Conemaugh Health System and the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency. Free transportation to the clinic is available through CamTran. Phone registration is 814-410-8400.
Conemaugh is also offering vaccine at Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center, 1450 Scalp Ave., and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, 290 Haida Ave., Hastings. Phone registration is 814-410-8400 for Conemaugh East Hills and 814-247-3101 for Conemaugh Miners.
There now have been 6,411,940 vaccine doses administered in Pennsylvania and 2,401,825 people are fully vaccinated.
Another 1,832,366 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine, the Department of Health reported Monday.
One Allegheny County death was the state’s only additional fatality attributed to COVID-19 in the department’s Monday update.
Locally three counties were in single digits for new cases among 3,088 statewide.
Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,075,424 cases and 25,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 14 cases and now has 12,725 cases with 409 deaths.
Somerset County added nine cases to reach 7,128 cases and 192 deaths.
Bedford County added six cases to reach 4,059 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair County added four cases to reach 11,573 cases and 315 deaths.
Indiana County added 12 cases to reach 5,588 cases and 164 deaths.
Clearfield County added 25 cases to reach 7,607 cases and 130 deaths.
Centre County added 31 cases to reach 15,317 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 61 cases to reach 30,666 cases and 713 deaths.
