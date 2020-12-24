As COVID-19 deaths continue to surge and experts warn of another potential post-holiday jump, at least one area hospital is preparing for the worst.
A temporary morgue refrigeration unit is in place at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
“Conemaugh is making every preparation to plan for continued surges in COVID-19 cases,” hospital spokesman Kyle Adams said Thursday in response to The Tribune-Democrat’s inquiry. “There is a trailer morgue onsite, but it is not currently in use.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported a near-record 276 additional deaths, including six in Cambria County and another 27 in surrounding counties.
There were 9,230 new positive cases statewide, bringing the statewide totals to 590,386 cases and 14,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Although Thursday’s report marked the seventh consecutive drop in the rolling seven-day average of new cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine this week urged Pennsylvanians to stay home for Christmas to prevent another surge in cases similar to the post-Thanksgiving jump that hit the state.
Although hospitalizations are down locally, Conemaugh is prepared for a resurgence in illness, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said in a press release.
“We have seen an increase in critical care and ventilator-dependent patients the last few weeks,” Dunmore wrote. “To serve the needs of the community, we have opened additional medical bed areas. We continue to plan for continued surges in COVID-19 cases.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center continues to take all the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, including limiting entry points to the facility, screening all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19, universal masking and maintaining a strict zero-visitation protocol.”
Dunmore urged everyone to continue prevention measures by wearing masks, following social distance guidance and washing hands frequently.
The health departments Thursday updates for area counties showed:
• Cambria added 88 cases and six deaths to reach 8,284 cases and 221 deaths since the pandemic hit the region in March.
• Somerset added 93 cases and two deaths to reach 4,381 cases and 64 deaths.
• Bedford added 34 cases and four deaths to reach 2,786 cases and 87 deaths.
• Blair added 149 cases and three deaths to reach 7,426 cases and 158 deaths.
• Clearfield added 83 cases and one death to reach 3,542 cases and 39 deaths.
• Centre added 93 cases and four deaths to reach 8,543 cases and 131 deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 368 cases and 10 deaths to reach 17,774 cases and 375 deaths.
