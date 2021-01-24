Most local schools only have a few competitions under their belts, but the wrestling postseason is beginning to take shape – maybe not in terms of which teams or individuals will be the top seeds – but at least in how it will be conducted.
As with nearly everything during the pandemic, it’s subject to change at a moment’s notice, but dates and locations have been confirmed for District 6 events. As per the district wrestling website, four Class 2A sectional tournaments will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with the top two in each section advancing to that Saturday’s District 6 event in Altoona.
The sectional events will include a “true second-place match,” which means that the third-place finisher will get a chance to face the runner-up after the finals if the second-place finisher did not already beat the bronze medalist.
Here are the locations for those events along with the teams competing:
Section 1 at Huntingdon: Bellwood-Antis, Huntingdon, Juniata Valley, Mount Union, Southern Huntingdon and Tyrone.
Section 2 at Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Penns Valley, St. Joseph’s Catholic and West Branch.
Section 3 at Central Cambria: Cambria Heights, Central, Central Cambria, Claysburg-Kimmel, Glendale, Penn Cambria and Portage.
Section 4 at Forest Hills: Blairsville, Bishop McCort Catholic, Forest Hills, Marion Center, Richland, United and Westmont Hilltop.
Districts 6 and 7 will each advance three wrestlers at each weight – along with two from District 5 – to the Southwest Regional tournament. A location for that event, which is set for Feb. 27, has not been determined.
The top five finishers in each weight will advance to the Super Regional event, which reportedly will be held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on March 6. That tournament also includes three wrestlers from the Northwest Region at each weight.
The top four finishers in the west will advance to the state tournament in Hershey, with the 2A event being held on Friday, March 8. The single-day event – which is normally spread out over three days along with the 3A tournament – will be split into sessions of lighter weights and heavier weights.
• • • • •
Gibson ineligible: One of the top local wrestlers might not get a chance to wrestle in any of those postseason events.
Erik Gibson has been ruled ineligible following his transfer from Forest Hills to Bishop McCort Catholic.
According to the minutes from the regular meeting of District 6 Committee held virtually on Jan. 7, the junior was deemed ineligible for postseason competition. A two-time state medalist, Gibson is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 152 pounds according to PA Power Wrestling. The site also lists Gibson, who has already committed to Cornell, as the state’s No. 6 overall recruit for 2022.
Gibson is expected to appeal the decision and remains eligible to compete in this weekend’s Powerade tournament in Monroeville. As of now, that’s the only remaining date on Bishop McCort’s regular-season schedule, as the team only has three varsity wrestlers and opted not to contest dual meets this season.
Gibson’s younger brother Mason was granted eligibility by the District 6 committee at the same meeting. Mason Gibson also transferred from Forest Hills to Bishop McCort, but the freshman did so before the start of his 10th-grade year, which is permitted under PIAA rules.
• • • • •
Youth is served: Four local wrestlers will get a chance to wrestle on a card with senior-level athletes on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Wrestling Club, which is a regional training center for those with Olympic aspirations, is holding an event that includes former Greater Latrobe and Ohio State standout Luke Pletcher taking on two-time NCAA champion Dean Heil.
The undercard of the event, which will be shown live on the PWC channel on Rokfin.com, is scheduled to include a pair of matches featuring Bo Bassett and one apiece involving Keegan Bassett, Melvin Miller and Devon Magro. Miller, Magro and Bo Bassett are Bishop McCort middle school pupils while Keegan Bassett is a fifth-grader at Forest Hills.
The event, which will be the second held by the PWC, is the latest in a series of senior-level made-for-streaming competitions held by regional training centers as a way to generate revenue and interest during the pandemic.
• • • • •
Chestnut Ridge showed once again on Saturday why it’s the standard-bearer for local wrestling programs.
The Lions, who were ranked seventh in Class 2A by PA Power Wrestling, beat No. 5 Brookville and No. 6 Burrell in back-to-back dual meets at the Ultimate Duals in Brookville.
Coach Josh Deputy’s squad beat Burrell, 33-30, and the host school, 38-28.
Junior Jack Moyer came up with a big victory for the Lions in the victory over Burrell. With his team clinging to a 26-24 lead, Moyer, who had only wrestled three varsity matches before this season, delivered a 3-1 win over Aaron Edwards, a Burrell veteran, at 145 pounds.
Luke Moore then clinched the dual with a 20-9 major decision over Damian Barr at 152.
Moyer, who is 6-1 this season, also picked up a fall coming down the stretch in the victory over Brookville.
