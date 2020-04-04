Being forced inside during the COVID-19 virus epidemic has millions of Americans trying to find innovative ways to connect with each other.
While most would rather be back to work and school, into their normal daily lives, area residents are creating ways to adapt to this new world.
Through bringing out family games, organizing family photos and reliving memories of yore, staging virtual neighborhood scavenger hunts, or forming live stream video connections, people are coming up with creative ways to stay engaged with one another.
Relaxing with a new puzzle
Vicki and Marty Erdley of Upper Yoder Township are using this time to work on 1,000-piece puzzles. They picked up two new boxes a month ago when they were out shopping to add to their growing collection. The boxes were sitting in their house unused – until coronavirus changed their lifestyles.
“We decided to pull them out now that we have some time,” said Vicki Erdley, an administrative assistant for the Westmont Hilltop School District. “When I am working, it is not as easy to put them together because they are such an addiction. But now that we have some time, we can really get through them.”
Vicki Erdley said the last puzzle they did took them only 2 1/2 days to complete, and that was while they socialized. For the couple, puzzles have always been a part of their married life, an enjoyable pastime for almost 37 years.
“It’s just relaxing for us, where we can take some time and sit and talk,” she said. “We talk about anything and everything – family, life, what we want to do around the house.”
For the latest puzzle they are working on, a car-themed image, they have been discussing none other than ... cars – a favorite for Marty Erdley.
But all is not lost, as they will finish the puzzle in a few days.
Cooking up family recipes
Cooking up family recipes in Richland Township are mother and daughter duo Manisha Nigam and Aditi Sridhar.
While Aditi is at home on extended break from the University of Pittsburgh, she expressed an interest in learning how to cook some of the family dishes that are linked to traditions from India.
“I learned to cook from my mom, who was a fabulous cook,” said Nigam, who is on sabbatical this semester from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“The prep work for this cooking can be labor intensive, but it gives me so much pleasure to teach my daughter the staple food of India that has so many flavors.”
Those foods include lentils, vegetables, rice and a flat bread called chapati.
“This is the kind of time we will never have once things get back to normal,” Nigam saida, adding that cooking with her daughter is very calming.
“She writes down the ingredients and steps while we cook, and then copies them into a journal,” Nigam said.
Manisha is preparing to make dishes when she returns to college.
“This is a life-long skill she will have for years to come.”
Digging into some gardening
Normally, Kristen Kane of Upper Yoder, isn’t able to do as much weeding and garden preparations this time of year.
Her job as the director of the Geneva Preschool on Luzerne Street keeps her busy with lessons and organizing classrooms. But like everyone else, she’s at home now, waiting for life to return to normal.
“Yes, I am enjoying this extra time, but I miss teaching my students and I miss contributing to society,” Kane said.
But while she has this temporary opportunity to be at home, she is taking advantage by working in her back-yard garden.
“I am doing a lot more prep work than I am usually able to,” she said, “so my garden should be in better shape this year.”
Kane saids she is doing a lot of soil preparation, such as tilling, and mixing her soil to make it healthier – steps that usually take a lot of her time. She also has a chicken coop and a small greenhouse that she can tend to more.
“During the day, if the temperature in my greenhouse gets warm enough I can go out and open the windows for a nice breeze to help strengthen the stems,” Kane said. “I am able to give them more attention, and baby the plants.”
Going digital for story time
Whenever the COVID-19 restrictions were first put into place, local actress Kate Davis sprang into action, creating an online story time through her Facebook account where she reads excerpts from books to connect with homebound friends.
“It is definitely more appropriate for older audiences,” said Davis, who was looking forward to the production of “Frankenstein” with Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company this spring when it was postponed.
“The conversation is more driven towards topics like death, relationships and female anatomy.”
Using her acting talents and a proclivity for telling a good story, Davis began reaching out to see if anyone would be interested in hearing her voice a few good stories at night. Once the interest piqued, she left it to fate and now the readings will run as a regular series on Sunday nights at 9:30.
Some of the books she covered were Caitlin Doughty’s “Smoke Gets in your Eyes” and Brianne Grogan’s “Lady Bits.” Davis said each reading will be themed-driven, so participants can count on a specific topic each week.
Davis’ daughters also are following in her footsteps, using social media as a means to connect with their own audiences while at home. Seven-year-old Anna was inspired by author Mo Willems’ “Lunch Doodles,” where kids can tune in to YouTube and doodle along with him. Anna encourages her friends to doodle along with her at noon weekdays. And her sister, Iris, is reading bedtime stories.
“I think it is great to see that we are not the only ones doing this,” Davis said. “To be able to express ourselves is great, and we certainly are enjoying this.”
Finding refuge in a home project
Stephanie Van Sickel of Kernville, in the city of Johnstown, retired from her job in human resources last year and has been thinking about remodeling her kitchen. Last month, she finally decided it was time.
She purchased paint, a new range and a countertop with her husband, Timothy. The remodeling effort was to be something she would focus on over the next several months.
The move proved to be foretelling.
As an immune-compromised person, Van Sickel decided to self-quarantine once the coronavirus news hit. But having all this time indoors also keeps her attention on her new project – her kitchen.
“When I walk into my kitchen and I see there are three cabinets to do, I know that is my focus for the day,” Van Sickel said. “I already have all my supplies at my house and my husband has a small shop.”
Van Sickel decided to refurbish her kitchen even though she has no experience doing remodeling herself. Her husband is a contractor, but as she explains, he does that work all day long. She wanted this to be her own project in retirement.
“I have my own tool bag with my own tools – and whatever else I may need my husband has,” she said.
Her husband continues to work outside of the home, leaving Van Sickel to focus on getting her job done each day.
When she retired, she was given advice from her sister to find things to do and that has stuck with her.
“This work is seeing me through,” she said, “along with my God.”
Zooming in to stay in touch
Michele Komara-Czyrnik hadn’t seen her girlfriends in over a month. The close-knit women usually try to spend an evening catching up, relaxing and sipping wine several times a month, but that hasn’t happened lately.
So Komara-Czyrnik set up a Zoom account that allows the women to hang out virtually at a set time.
“I think we are going to focus on all our graduating seniors and we are going to talk about graduation and our kids,” she predicted, noting that all but one of the moms has seniors.
Komara-Czyrnik calls it “Girls Night Out ... But In.”
She hopes to hold the gatherings every Friday night if the schedule works out for the duration of the quarantine.
“I want it to be a support system,” she said, “and honestly, it is just something for us moms to do to express feelings in light of the situation – and to get through the day together.”
