A sign posted Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Hillside Avenue Playground informs Windber residents that due to the spread of COVID-19 order to protect the kids, parents and all residents of Windber, all playgrounds within the borough will be closed.
Empty playground
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NULL[mdash] George R., 72, of Seanor, PA, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 30, 2020. George was born on May 10, 1947 to the late William and Marie Null. He was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Thomas and brother, Boyd Null…
Jason James, 46, Revloc. (Matevish and Matevish Funeral Home, Ebensburg, PA)
Daniel V., 81, Johnstown (Hindman - Frankstown Road)
Barbara Ann "Barbie" (Plummer), 71, Charlotte, NC. (Serenko-Claar Funeral Home, PC, Portage) Please visit www.serenkoclaarfuneralhome.com for full obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- Employees at Giant Eagle locations test positive
- Governor provides list of 'essential' businesses that can remain open
- WATCH VIDEO | Man who allegedly fired shots in Sheetz parking lot had no gun license, police say
- BREAKING | Second Cambria coronavirus case confirmed, state tops 4,000
- Cambria County officials approve of stay-at-home order
- University of Pittsburgh reports successful COVID-19 vaccine trial
- Caught on video: Johnstown police respond after shots fired at Sheetz on Broad Street
- Conemaugh: ‘We are testing’; adding Richland site for doctor referrals, appointments
- Governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home exemptions listed
- Johnstown rink-maker planning to assemble, ship coronavirus safety gear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.