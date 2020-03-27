Giant Eagle employees at various locations, including Altoona, tested positive for COVID-19, a company press release states.
And effective Sunday, all Giant Eagle and Market District stores are slated to close at 9 each evening to allow employees more time to restock and sanitize.
The company released information Friday about Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations affected over the past 14 days.
The Altoona store was one of five stores to have employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Other locations where employees tested positive were in North Huntingdon, New Kensington, Wexford, as well as a GetGo in Ohio.
Those locations remain open and sanitized, the company stated.
“In every location, immediate and thorough sanitization of all potentially affected in-store areas was completed in alignment with guidance from relevant authorities,” the company stated.
“As we continue vigilant store sanitization efforts, we recognize that the prevalence of COVID-19 is growing in our communities. Like other essential businesses, Giant Eagle has received confirmation of the first positive COVID-19 tests among our Team Members, and it is likely that in the coming weeks we’ll learn of additional confirmed cases related to Team Members and guests,” according to the company.
Additional information can be found at www.gianteagle.com/store-cleansing.
