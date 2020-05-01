The Cambria County Backpack Project has received emergency funding that will allow it to provide thousands of weekend meals to children in need, it announced this week.
The CCBP, which provides weekend meals to children experiencing chronic hunger in Cambria County, has seen increased demand as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing societal shutdown. As more new applications and requests came in, project leaders reached out to local foundations for support.
In response, United Way of the Laurel Highlands gave $3,089, and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment provided a $2,000 match from their COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
That funding enabled the CCBP to fill 1,186 bags with 7,116 meals.
“Even with children receiving grab-and-go meals through our partner schools during the week,” said Kylee Doyle, coordinator of the CCBP, “some families found themselves needing additional resources to ensure there was sufficient food for their kids over the weekend. These were families that were new to the program, the result of a crisis that was outside of our program budget for the year.”
The support from the foundations will allow the project to provide meals to those new applicants for the remainder of the school year, Doyle said.
“The CCBP relies solely on grants and donations to serve the 400-plus children that receive bags of food each weekend during the school year,” Doyle said. “I have seen firsthand how this project plays a vital role in the lives of these children. Without the support of local foundations, businesses and community members, the CCBP would not exist.”
Referring schools to the CCBP include Blacklick Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Portage, Richland and Westmont Hilltop, as well as Mom’s House and the Cambria County Child Development Corp.’s Morrell Pre-K. The Learning Lamp and Community Action Partnership of Cambria County are also partners, and Penn Cambria School District is to join the program in the 2020-21 school year.
More information about the CCBP is available on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyBackpackProject.
