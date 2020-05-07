With poll workers protected by plexiglass, voters wearing masks and an influx of ballots being submitted by mail, the 2020 primary election will be a very different experience in democracy than what local citizens are used to.
All of the changes are coming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the primary being moved from April 28 to June 2.
County election offices have been planning precautions for on-site voting, such as getting hand sanitizer and masks for workers, and fielding numerous questions about mail-in ballots, while also taking care of the routine steps necessary to get ready for Election Day.
Cambria County’s office is staffed to capacity, along with using per diem workers. An extra employee was hired in Somerset County with staff from other courthouse offices also assisting.
“Things are going as well as could be expected,” said Shirley Crowl, director of Cambria County’s election office.
So far, Cambria County has received 7,500 requests for absentee, military or mail-in ballots. In comparison, Crowl recalls a previous high of about 3,000 absentee ballots being used during a previous presidential general election.
More than 4,100 requests have been made in Somerset with Tina Pritts, director of voter registration and elections, having expected about 1,200 to be made if the pandemic had not occurred.
This is the first year Pennsylvania voters can use mail-in ballots, which they can get by contacting their county election offices or visiting votespa.com.
More than 960,000 Pennsylvanians have filled out forms to get mail-in ballots. Election offices will be able to begin opening and counting the ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day.
“I would love to see it moved up way before that, so that counties do have the ability to start counting,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Counties also received federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding – as allocated by the state – to help with the election process. The local amounts were $57,974.20 to Cambria, $32,493.48 to Somerset, $22,456.23 to Bedford, $34,851.39 to Indiana
and $167,270.12 to Westmoreland.
“Those funds can be used for things such as increasing their staffing, increased equipment, protective supplies, facilitating their increased volume of mail-in and absentee ballots, sending mailings to voters and other actions to improve voting safety, security and administration,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said during
a recent online press conference.
Commissioners will determine how the money is used.
“They’re handling all of that,” Crowl said. “I’m sure that it’s all in conjunction with trying to do an election June 2, as far as getting all of the items that we need to make sure our poll workers are safe, like masks, and gloves and hand sanitizer.
“We’re just trying to make sure everybody is going to be safe.
“The commissioners have been very supportive. They understand what our office is dealing with. We’re just all working together to get this election underway.”
Voters and workers will be encouraged to wear masks at polling places, but the protective equipment will not be required.
“We’re recommending that people take a mask,” Pritts said.
“We can’t tell them that they have to, but we’re recommending that they do. We’re providing plexiglass shields for our election workers and masks, hand sanitizer.”
Other precautions will be taken, including limiting the number of people allowed in a polling place at the same time, encouraging social distancing and, in Somerset’s case, providing voters with their own pens to use when filling out paper ballots.
