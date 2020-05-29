On Tuesday, Somerset County expects to have unofficial voting results completely tabulated around 9:30 p.m., which would be right in line with when the election office staff usually has final numbers ready on a primary night, according to Tina Pritts, director of voter registration and elections.
If that normal occurrence happens as planned, it will bring a routine end to what has been the most transformative, hectic and unprecedented primary election in recent memory.
Originally scheduled for April 28, election day was moved to June 2 due to concerns about crowds gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coincidentally, due to a change in the law, all Pennsylvanians could request write-in ballots – as opposed to past years when absentee ballots were provided for specific reasons. Given the option, approximately 7,200 Somerset County voters applied for write-in ballots, compared to the range of 1,200 to 1,500 that would be expected for a presidential primary, Pritts said.
Cambria County’s election office did not respond to a request for updated information, although the county reported in early May that approximately 7,500 applications for absentee, military or mail-in ballots had been received.
Somerset will also be using a new paper ballot scanning system this year.
Meanwhile, counties across the commonwealth have been arranging safety precautions at polling places – from social distancing plans to acquiring supplies of hand sanitizer – to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“It has been very interesting,” Pritts said.
“It was just a lot. From all the different things together, it was just a lot.”
Pritts added: “We’re just doing the best we can. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go by Tuesday.”
‘Virtual campaigning’
There are no contested Pennsylvania House of Representatives or United States House of Representatives races in Somerset County. And with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden already heading toward a general election race, the presidential primaries are not grabbing attention.
So Pritts is unsure about what turnout will be like.
“That’s a hard one, probably maybe 50%,” Pritts said. “I don’t know though. The number of absentee mail-ins that we have is high. Maybe 50. I would say 45 to 50.”
With the combination of those factors, Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said he does not remember “a primary more unusual than this one.”
The pandemic altered the way candidates campaigned, limiting them almost entirely to online and telephone interactions, as opposed to face-to-face meetings.
“The difficulty in state legislative seats is that typically they do a lot of door knocking, they do a lot of what I call ‘street corner rallies,’ ” Madonna said. “They do a lot of events in the community, whether they’re in a social club, or for service groups, Rotaries, they’ll have candidates from both parties in. In this case, in a primary, maybe the incumbent and a challenger.
“That’s all off. It’s all virtual campaigning – even where there are campaigns.”
‘Incumbent protection’
For the most part, campaigning was not needed. Only one contested primary – between Gerald Carnicella and Howard Terndrup for the Republican nomination in the 72nd Pennsylvania House of Representatives District – is occurring. Both are looking to challenge state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, in the fall.
Republican state Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) are all unopposed in the primary and likely the general, too, barring third-party or independent contenders.
“The problem is that through re-districting – when you’re talking about state House and state Senate, which is done by the reapportionment commission – for both parties, it’s been about incumbent protection,” Madonna said. “So, more and more, they protect incumbents by creating favorable districts.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., a Republican, and Democrat Shaun Dougherty are running unopposed for their parties’ nominations in the Pennsylvania State Senate’s 35th District.
In Congressional races, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, is unopposed in the Republican’s 15th District primary, as is Democratic challenger Robert Williams. U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair , and Todd Rowley, a Democrat, are headed toward a general election race.
