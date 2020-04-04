Behind closed office doors or from inside their own residences, local elected officials and staffers are using cellphones, email and social media to help citizens who are dealing with all the health care and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But face-to-face meetings are extremely limited, if available at all.
“I don’t think we can close because there are too many people with too many questions,” said state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, from the 73rd Legislative District. “I’m getting a couple hundred emails a day, and they’re not junk emails. They’re just carbon copying me with waiver requests, anything, where do I go from here, how do I apply for unemployment. We have to answer the phone because so many people have so many questions that they need someone to talk to, the public does.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who represents the 35th Senatorial District, agrees about the importance of being accessible.
“We’re operating and addressing a lot of concerns that people have across a lot of issues,” said Langeholc, who hosted a telephone town hall in which about 5,000 people participated. “But I think it’s important that we’re here and have a voice and are able to communicate with individuals to provide accurate information because there’s so much misinformation out there.
“It’s essential that we stay operating and addressing concerns and alleviating any fears that individuals may have and also help assist them in this desperate time of need in any way we can do that. We’ve been working on that ever since all this started.”
Langerholc’s staff is working from his office, which is closed to the public.
All calls to Sankey’s office are being forwarded to cellphones off site, since his physical offices are shut, although he visits to check the mail and participate in video conference calls with his caucus.
“The good part is we’re not missing calls because people need them,” Sankey said. “It’s hard to get ahold of anybody in the administration. A lot of executive offices that people use every day are working from home. We act as an insulator I guess, a circuit to be in touch.”
Likewise, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, has been using technology to keep in contact with constituents in the 72nd Legislative District.
“We are doing our best to provide a level of service that continues to help people during these uncertain times,” Burns said. “Through the use of technology we’ve been able to minimize the disruption this pandemic has caused in our daily operation.”
Johnstown’s city government is still providing services, including answering questions for concerned citizens.
There have been no layoffs in the city, but there could be some in the “very near future,” according to Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic. “For the time being, we’re keeping things under control,” Janakovic said.
“But it’s going to be just a matter of time before we have to do some layoffs in certain positions.
“Of course, they’re all essential to a degree. But you need your police and your fire.
“Then you look at your other parts and you have to make your decisions.”
Johnstown is also dealing with how to pay its bills with reduced revenue coming in.
“The city is the same as businesses,” Janakovic said. “If we don’t have the tax money coming in as payments and the people don’t have the money to pay their taxes on time, then the city is in the same boat as the smaller businesses and the larger businesses. Then how do we make the payments? We’re hoping that government helps government here to maintain over this time period.”
No state legislators from Cambria County have laid off any staffers.
Meanwhile, the representatives continue to carry out their duties, including participating in recent General Assembly sessions whether remotely or in person, like State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, did.
“We could have voted remotely, but I felt that I had an obligation to be there,” Rigby said.
“I wanted to be able to see firsthand, to ask questions firsthand, to know what was going on and to be able to bring that information back rather than do it remotely from my office, so I chose to travel every day. That was on me. I didn’t have to do that. That was my choice.”
Rigby said he would like to see clarification of what are “essential” businesses that can remain open and “non-essential” ones that must close, per Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive.
“You don’t want to pick winners and losers, but we need to be able to explain to these people when they call back to us and say, ‘I got denied. Why?’ I don’t know why. … Everybody wants to work. How do you decide who can and who can’t?” Rigby said.
Rigby continued: “I’m not in those meetings that the governor’s in. I’m sure he’s also on calls with the president. I’m sure everybody’s talking. He has his team. I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to call him out and say, ‘Boy, he screwed this or he did that.’ It’s one of those things we’ve go to ride the wave, believe in his leadership and his team.
“We, as a General Assembly, have an opportunity to challenge it or question it. Speaker (Mike) Turzai has put a bill out that I’ve co-sponsored – the majority of us have co-sponsored – that’s asking to put construction workers back to work. That’s the check and balance that we have.”
