Cambria County added eight new COVID-19 cases among 854 additional positives statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday.
There were 23 new deaths reported, bringing the state totals to 115,009 cases and 7,232 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Pennsylvania in March.
Allegheny County on Tuesday reported an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County reported 131 new cases.
The rolling seven-day average continues to drop, with an average of 804 new cases a day over the past week. Monday’s seven-day average was 841 new cases a day.
Across the region, Somerset and Bedford counties each had three new cases on Tuesday, Blair County had five, Clearfield County had one, Indiana County had four, Westmoreland County had seven and Fayette County had nine.
There were no additional deaths reported in the region.
Check back for updates.
