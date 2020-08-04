Bio Box

COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 115,000 cases and more than 7,200 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Tuesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,156,520

• ​Positive tests: 115,009

• Deaths: 7,232

• Recovered: 75%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 282 positives, 15,375 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 128 positives, 6,137 negatives (2 deaths)

• Bedford: 133 positives, 2,722 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 238 positives, 10,552 negatives (3 deaths)

• Indiana: 279 positives, 5,664 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 142 positives, 3,992 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,464 positives, 29,968 negatives (46 deaths)

• Allegheny: 8,442 positives,114,321 negatives (237 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,261 positives, 11,867 negatives (89 deaths)

• Butler: 615 positives, 13,115 negatives (15 deaths)

• Centre: 359 positives, 8,967 negatives (10 deaths)

• Fayette: 423 positives, 8,999 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 110 positives, 2,867 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 773 positives, 15,514 negatives (11 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 26,108 positives, 170,349 negatives (1,681 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,908 positives, 91,988 negatives (851 deaths)

• Delaware: 8,956 positives, 62,518 negatives (693 deaths)

• Bucks: 7,056 positives, 59,436 negatives (580 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,705 positives, 48,735 negatives (408 deaths)

• Berks: 5,248 positives, 30,262 negatives (367 deaths)

• Chester: 4,962 positives, 47,058 negatives (346 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,871 positives, 39,013 negatives (335 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,878 positives, 36,343 negatives (290 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,352 positives, 30,292 negatives (183 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,702 positives, 27,180 negatives (156 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,608 positives, 15,860 negatives (124 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 2,153.

• Ages 10-19: 6,133.

• Ages 20-29: 19,093.

• Ages 30-39: 17,457.

• Ages 40-49: 15,775.

• Ages 50-59: 18,141.

• Ages 60-69: 14,301.

• Ages 70-79: 9,247.

• Ages 80-89: 7,724.

• Ages 90-99: 4,619.

• Ages 100+: 237.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 63,304 cases.

• Male: 50,883 cases.

• Not reported: 818 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 15,782 cases.

• White: 38,256 cases.

• Asian: 1,653 cases.

• Other: 1,316 cases.

• Not reported: 58,002 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx