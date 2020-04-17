We commend the Sheetz convenience store chain for taking swift action when it was discovered that an employee at one of its locations contracted the coronavirus.
On Sunday, Sheetz closed its Carrolltown store at 139 S. Main St. after being notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 that day. By Monday, the location reopened after being professionally cleaned, store officials said..
“Within hours of learning of the positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Sheetz closed the store and a third-party professional cleaning company arrived to deep clean, disinfect and sanitize both the inside of the store as well as the gas pumps,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager at Sheetz. “Specifically, the cleaning at this store was done in concordance with all guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”
The employee’s condition was not provided, but he or she had not worked at the store since March 29. Ruffner said the company reached out to the store’s other employees to see if anyone else might have been at risk of exposure.
“We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee,” he said. “We are also following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sheetz, based in Altoona, operates 580 stores in six states. Its Pennsylvania stores have remained open during the pandemic because they have been deemed “life-sustaining businesses” that sell food and gasoline, but self-serve options have been suspended in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“We will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis,” Ruffner said.
Those thoughts are reiterated in a letter to customers posted on the company’s website.
“We’ve taken several steps ... to remain vigilant, including establishing an advisory board of senior leaders and experts in the field of sanitation and food safety,” wrote Travis Sheetz, president and COO. “This group is regularly communicating with our stores and evaluating the impact of COVID-19 in every community where we operate. They are also working closely with local health and government officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control. In addition, Sheetz has established a number of preventive measures, in accordance with CDC recommendations, for both our employees and customers.
“In addition to continuing with our routine cleaning procedures, we have added hours to our daily schedule dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing our stores. This effort is focused on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, touch-screen order points, counter tops, door handles, cash registers, credit machines and ATMs.”
And customers can do their parts by wearing masks and abiding by social distancing guidelines when frequenting the stores.
In addition to safety measures, Sheetz also has provided a financial incentive for its store employees, paying them an additional $3 per hour through April 23 as they work during the pandemic.
We support Sheetz in its response in Carrolltown, and urge all other essential businesses to remain vigilant during these challenging times to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.
