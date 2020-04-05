Twice in the past week, photographs on the front page of The Tribune-Democrat drew responses from alert readers.
“The people in those pictures aren’t practicing social distancing!”
Convincing people to practice safety habits has been a challenge, even as news reports show that COVID-19 is spreading across the country and our region, and hospitals are racing to keep pace.
As many stories as we tell about how people are taking recommended steps to protect themselves and others, we also see evidence that some either aren’t getting the message that this disease is a killer, or they don’t believe it could happen to them or someone they love.
In an interview with health care reporter Randy Griffith, Dr. Jeanne Spencer of Conemaugh Health System urged all individuals to treat everyone else as if they’re infected, and to behave as if they themselves have the virus.
We’ve heard from readers who are frustrated that they can’t go to the gym, or that their church is not holding traditional services during Holy Week.
We understand those feelings, but urge people to remain calm and to follow the best practices we’ve repeatedly published in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 – to “flatten the curve” of the disease, as we’ve heard so often.
The Associated Press offered this primer, realizing that some regions have tighter work and travel restrictions than others.
• What is social distancing?
Social distancing involves practices implemented by public health officials to keep contagious diseases from spreading. The measures are aimed at trying to cut down the amount of virus spreading around, and ultimately protect those most vulnerable, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
• What is the 6-feet rule?
Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets that come out of your mouth and nose. When an infected person speaks or exhales or coughs or sneezes, the droplets travel about 3 to 6 feet before gravity pulls them to the ground. It’s important to try to block coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve, so as to not send those droplets flying directly toward someone nearby.
• Why am I asked to stay home?
To avoid contact with others who might have the virus or to avoid spreading the virus if you have it but don’t feel sick. People who have coughs and sneezes should stay home as much as possible, and call ahead to the doctor’s office if they’re planning to get their illness checked out. People who have confirmed coronavirus illness should stay home, as should those who were in close contact with a confirmed case.
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, urged families that have been practicing social distancing to avoid the urge to begin having get-togethers even though individuals are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as chest pressure and fever.
Play dates for kids or dinners with the grandparents should be avoided until stay-at-home orders are lifted, Csikos said in our “COVID-19: Your Questions” feature:
“Although risk may be minimal if the relatives are local, there’s still risk and kids are not good at understanding social distancing,” he wrote. “Children especially don’t practice good hygiene, and exposing them to older adults could be risky for both.”
Lack of widespread testing in the United States has masked the reality that there are more cases of coronavirus than what state and federal health organizations are reporting, health leaders have said.
Conemaugh opened a testing site Thursday at its East Hills outpatient center – for doctor-ordered and pre-scheduled tests only, not walkups. UPMC opened a similar center a few days earlier in Somerset.
Conemaugh spokeswoman Emily Korns said there still is “a lag” in getting results from testing, and: “We are not testing as much as anybody wants to.”
“I don’t think anybody is denying that,” Korns said. “There is no doubt there is more COVID-19 out there than we think there is.”
Which is all the more reason to keep our distances and protect our family members, friends, co-workers and people we might pass on the street or in the grocery store.
And don’t forget these basic health tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Clean your hands often: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact, especially with people who are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces regularly. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
• Stay home as much as possible. Put distance between yourself and other people. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
Be patient.
Be safe.
And please take COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines very seriously.
