“My right to swing my fist ends where your nose begins.”
– Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., Supreme Court justice, 1902-1932.
We embrace the statewide call to reopen businesses – as soon as it’s safe to do so.
But the first half of that statement only works when following the second half – safety first, then a return to our “normal” lives.
That’s a message ignored or disregarded by the majority of those who gathered Monday in Harrisburg to protest the shutdown efforts enacted in Pennsylvania and other states to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve” on this pandemic.
The gatherings have been less about local businesses and more about politics – with derogatory and otherwise unrelated and unwelcome cultural commentary – and certainly without a thought about what’s best for the health of Pennsylvania’s residents.
“We’re here today because we believe that we can reopen the Pennsylvania economy and businesses can go back to work and follow the CDC guidelines and still successfully mitigate the virus,” Zachary Cooper, a Lewisburg resident, told John Finnerty, CNHI’s Harrisburg reporter.
Unless Mr. Cooper runs a hospital or is a world-class specialist in infectious diseases, we don’t want him influencing such decisions.
We’ll take our cues from the professionals who know COVID-19 best.
From federal health experts to our region’s medical centers and universities, we’re hearing calls for extreme caution on reopening our businesses and entertainment venues too quickly. Doing so could increase the odds that we’ll see another spike in virus cases and deaths that would set us back months.
We won’t know it’s safe to go back into the water, to use a swimming-with-sharks analogy, until we’re testing more people and have greater confidence that the virus is not laying in wait for the next open school, busy shopping center, bustling sports arena or crowded nursing home.
During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said that – contrary to views expressed in some corners – he didn’t want to close businesses and doesn’t want them to stay closed for any longer than is necessary.
This was a day after he announced plans to begin opening the state on May 8, starting in areas where the virus has had the least impact or where cases and deaths are declining significantly.
“We need to be driven by what the virus is doing,” Wolf said.
“We need to be driven by the first priority, which is to keep people safe.”
Wolf noted that the closure of businesses and the resulting spike in unemployment claims has “swamped the system” for payments to furloughed workers while putting the brakes on state tax revenue – neither of which is desirable for state government.
He said a successful reopening will be accomplished “in sync with our capacity for testing” – in other words, the state’s ability to reassure people that they can safely get out and mingle.
Currently, we’re only testing a fraction of the population – and a small percentage of the people who have symptoms of COVID-19 – which can be spread by carriers who aren’t even sick themselves.
Sadly, that concern was not on the minds of most of Monday’s protesters in Harrisburg – or at similar events in neighboring states – where statements on behalf of business owners masked a disregard for personal and community health.
About 700 people gathered on and around the steps of the Capitol – or about half as many Pennsylvanians as had died from the virus by Tuesday.
Few rally-goers wore masks or took personal precautions such as social-distancing. Some waved political signs, or posters claiming that Pennsylvanians shouldn’t live in fear.
With that we agree. We’re not sowing fear, but rather sharing sensible decisions based on facts.
The governor of Georgia announced Monday he was “opening” his state. We hope that works out for him and his residents.
Although Pennsylvania has slowed the rate of increase for COVID-19, we continue to add cases and people continue to die at an alarming rate.
We’re navigating an unprecedented global health crisis that has seen cases in every Pennsylvania county.
Are we ready to roll the dice and wager our health against opening the state a few weeks early?
If just one or two people in that Harrisburg crowd were carrying COVID-19 ...
