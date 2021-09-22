The faculty senate at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown took a bold but important stance in calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for students and others on campuses across the Pitt system.
We support this position, which is aimed at keep- ing all people associated with the university safe and keeping students in classrooms rather than learning through remote means.
In August, several UPJ faculty members sent a petition to President Jem Spectar asking for greater attention to COVID-19 mitigation steps – such as vaccinations and mask- wearing.
Then last week, the faculty senate voted 29-10, as our Josh Byers reported, to formally seek a vaccination mandate for all students, faculty and staff across all Pitt campuses.
“The intention of this is to encourage the University of Pittsburgh system to make this a safer environment for all of us,” said Christine Dahlin, an associate professor of biology at UPJ and a leader of the campaign.
UPJ does require faculty members to provide proof of vaccination.
The faculty senate members said they were motivated by the rising toll of the delta variant of COVID-19, which is hitting the unvaccinated especially hard, and by vaccinate rates reported across the Pitt landscape.
As of Monday, UPJ had the lowest vaccination rate of any of the Pitt university campuses – reported at 70% of faculty, staff and students.
Pitt-Greensburg reported the highest level at 83% in faculty and staff, but had 69% of students getting the vaccines.
Pitt-Bradford listed a 75% vaccination rate for students, faculty and staff together.
Pitt’s main campus in Oakland reported that 82% of faculty, 84% of staff and 93% of graduate and undergraduate students had been vaccinated.
The UPJ contingent is looking for colleagues on other campuses to take similar stances.
“We just hope that as more faculty voices come together as one and say, ‘This is the right thing to do,’ ” Dahlin said, “we hope that the Pitt system will listen.”
UPJ associate biology professor Jill Henning noted that Pitt has long been a leader in tackling infectious diseases – including its much-heralded roll in the development of the polio vaccine by Jonas Salk, a professor with Pitt’s School of Medicine in the 1950s.
Ola Johansson, a UPJ professor of geography, told Byers he supports a vaccine mandate, and believes that such a step would not be unprecedented.
“There is a decades-long history of universities requiring vaccinations to make sure that the health of all people on campus is protected,” Johansson said.
“This is no different. In fact, vaccinations are really the only way to truly beat the pandemic, and we all must do our part.”
We urge leaders at UPJ and at Pitt’s main campus in Oakland to respond positively to this request for a vaccine mandate.
Pitt is a world-wide leader in the fight against COVID-19 and other major health concerns.
This is an opportunity to have university policy reflect that dedication to science and wellness.
