Like most of the world, we’re ready to break free from social-distancing guidelines and party like the COVID-19 threat is over.
But it isn’t.
Leaders at the state and federal levels continue to implore people to stay home as much as possible and to limit their contact with others to control the spread of the coronavirus.
So while we applaud the concept and creativity, we don’t support the reality of Penn State hosting a virtual Blue-White spring football celebration – even without football.
At minimum, the announcement should have included an important disclaimer: Fans should participate from the safety of their own homes and should not see this as a moment for getting together with friends and ignoring safety precautions.
On the day Penn State announced its virtual spring game, Pennsylvania reached 25,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had 584 deaths due to the virus, which had reached every county across the commonwealth.
Areas of the state hit hardest by the virus included Philadelphia County (more than 7,000 cases) and Montgomery, Delaware, Lehigh and Luzerne counties (all with more than 1,500 cases).
Closer to University Park, the numbers were lower but still serious: 14 cases and a death in Cambria; five cases and a death in Bedford; 13 cases in Somerset; 11 cases in Blair; nine cases in Clearfield, eight cases in Clinton, 11 cases in Huntingdon, 16 cases in Mifflin and 43 cases in Juniata County.
Centre County, home to the university and the football program, had 70 cases.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
The university announced Tuesday that the 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate initiative will be held Saturday – the original date for the now-canceled spring game.
“Fans are encouraged to host their own virtual tailgates and interact with exclusive content across Penn State Football digital channels,” the school said.
“The virtual tailgate is an effort for fans to come together and show their Penn State pride. Fans are asked to wear white and show their Penn State spirit by hosting their own video conferences with their friends and families. Custom video conference backgrounds featuring the view from each Beaver Stadium parking lot” are available.
Fans can register their Zoom virtual tailgates for a chance to have a member of the Penn State football coaching staff, former players or the Nittany Lion mascot join the fun with them.
Sounds great.
And it would be – perhaps some other time – when the grip of COVID-19 is not so strong, when the reality of the virus is not impacting so many of the state’s families.
The Blue-White game draws upward of 70,000 fans to Beaver Stadium each April, depending on the weather.
The day provides a time for fans to get together for food and drinks and see the football stars of the future.
But we are living without such gatherings in spring 2020 – when people are canceling proms, weddings and graduations.
When communities are losing important social events and the economic impact those moments provide.
When people are dying every day – by the hundreds in Pennsylvania and by the thousands around the world.
We miss football.
We miss parties and public gatherings.
But we can wait for the right time.
Saturday is too soon – for even a virtual football party.
