The coronavirus pandemic has left schools across the state scrambling to fulfill their education obligations.
Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month issued an order for Pennsylvania’s schools to be closed for two weeks beginning on March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At that time, most of the state’s confirmed cases were in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Since then, the impact has become more widespread, and Wolf recently extended the closure one more week, meaning students can resume classes no earlier than April 9.
But with so much uncertainty surrounding the outbreak, schools are urged to offer as much online learning as possible. On Wednesday, Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said “we are encouraging schools not to wait” until the state lifts the order.
We agree, and urge local schools to heed Rivera’s recommendation.
“As we have been looking at providing that continuity of education, we’ve taken a position that we are strongly urging school districts not to wait and not to stand on the periphery – to really engage students and provide education opportunities that could be provided today,” Rivera said. “And we’ll continue to support students in the event of prolonged school closures.”
While many colleges have already committed to online learning through the remainder of the semester, the process is a bit more problematic for school districts.
Obstacles include access to devices and internet service, particularly for students who live in rural areas.
To that end, the state Department of Education is turning to the state’s intermediate units. Rivera said the IUs will help school districts make the adjustments needed to provide online learning.
“Our IUs have been representing school districts all throughout the year and provide specialized services to those school districts on a day-to-day basis,” Rivera said. “We felt that they were the leaders that were in place to provide the best opportunities and resources, and to collect the best information to ensure continuity of education.”
Thomas Butler, executive director of Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, which covers 35 school districts in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties, told our Josh Byers that training sessions for superintendents, special education directors and curriculum coordinators have already taken place, and a webinar series addresses online techniques for teachers.
“The school districts are working so hard in so many areas since the governor has announced the school closures that IU-8 is happy to assist them in any way possible in creating their continuity of education plans,” Butler said.
Some steps have been made to help ease the process for school districts.
Legislation has been passed by the state House and Senate to ease hourly and daily requirements, increase the number of flexible instruction days and guarantee payment for school employees. And while districts are required to provide equal opportunities to students with disabilities, the Education Department said it will be more understanding regarding the schools’ efforts.
With the state pushing so hard for schools to adapt to online learning, it appears more than likely the closure will be extended again, perhaps through the remainder of the year.
If that’s the case, it’s in the best interests of everyone involved to begin the process as soon as possible.
