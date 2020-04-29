Nursing is an adaptive profession. No two patients, no two work shifts are the same.
Area nursing students are getting some good advance training on rolling with whatever comes as they navigate their studies and prepare for their careers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel as though the new learning environment has prepared us to become even more independent and brings to light the changes we may face being in the ‘real world’ as new nurses,” said Rachel Brady, a senior at St. Francis University.
Nursing school faculty have adjusted their lessons to meet social-distancing guidelines, as reporter Josh Byers was told by teachers at St. Francis, Mount Aloysius, Pitt-Johnstown and Conemaugh School of Nursing.
“There’s been a lot of creativity by the faculty,” Conemaugh Director Bonnie Mazurak-Riga said.
The schools are relying more on remote technology in lieu of in-person classroom instruction. That includes using the Zoom virtual meeting app and other modern tools, along with making sure the students have sufficient Wi-Fi access for distance learning.
Nursing schools are using digital simulations to complete necessary clinical hours. Rita Trofino, director of the St. Francis nursing program, said that includes “submitting nursing care plans, concept maps, and medication, diagnostic/lab, and collaborative problem submissions” virtually.
Mount Aloysius senior nursing student Holly Stiffler said digital simulations were detailed and useful – “cool and interactive.”
And some students have found interesting ways that reflect old-school ingenuity in completing assignments.
Nicole Custer, the Mount’s nursing program director, described a student performing an IV check simulation – using a bag of gummy bears and phone charging cord.
“It’s very adaptive learning,” Custer said.
Licensing examination centers are closed due to virus restrictions, but that just means another example of figuring out a way. The Pennsylvania Board of Nursing is advising students to apply for temporary practice permits so they can serve health centers until those tests are rescheduled safely.
We’re impressed with the creativity and determination displayed by local nursing instructors and their students, who will soon find themselves on the front lines fighting COVID-19 or the next community health concern.
Conemaugh freshman Tiffany Blair said: “This gives us the adaptability that we should have as nurses out in the field.”
