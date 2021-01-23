The 340 luminaries that flickered at the base of Johnstown’s Stone Bridge on Tuesday evening told a grim tale of death and heartbreak.
Each of the luminaries represented a Cambria County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.
“This is a great way to show people that COVID-19 is actually serious, and they should take precautions,” said Bishop McCort Catholic High School student Kaitlyn Hindman, who visited the site with her fellow cheerleading team members.
That is a critical message that is finally getting the attention required in Washington, D.C.
The luminaries display – “Lights of Remembrance: A Memorial for Cambria County COVID Victims” – was put together by volunteers with In This Together Cambria and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health. The Johnstown Area Heritage Association had the Stone Bridge lit in red and gold to amplify the message about the coronavirus.
“It has very much affected our community,” Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communication, said. “This is a community effort.”
Defeating COVID-19 will be a national effort, and the focus on that task has been ramped up in just a few days since President Joe Biden took office – a welcome departure from his predecessor’s downplaying of the seriousness of the pandemic.
The new president signed 10 orders Thursday that are designed to increase testing and vaccinations, help businesses and reopen schools – safely.
Biden pledged 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in 100 days – medical professionals want even more – and asked all Americans to wear masks during that period to slow the spread of the virus.
U.S. virus deaths passed 400,000 this past week, and Biden acknowledged projections that the country will reach half a million by March.
“We didn’t get into this mess overnight, and it will take months to turn this around,” Biden said, adding: “To a nation waiting for action, let me be clear on this point: Help is on the way.”
He said the federal government will take the lead on the virus treatment and mitigation effort, which had been largely delegated to states – even as a shortage of vaccines has delayed efforts to reach enough people to offset the contagious virus, and mutated strains of COVID-19 threaten to outrun the inoculation process.
We applaud Biden’s decision to reconnect the U.S. with the World Health Organization, and to re-elevate infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as the face of the virus effort nationally and globally.
Fauci had fallen out of favor with Donald Trump for his willingness to contradict the former president’s assessment of the level of risk from the virus, steps necessary to address the pandemic and calls for unproven or blatantly false treatment options.
“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know and what the science is ... it is something of a liberating feeling,” Fauci said during a White House briefing Thursday.
A new emphasis on honest, science-based dialogue about the coronavirus is refreshing and necessary.
“It became political to say that the pandemic was devastating our community because it was interpreted as a judgment on Trump,” Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious-diseases physician and a professor at the Boston University School of Medicine, told The Associated Press. “It actively created enemies of the public health folks in a segment of the population.”
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said: “Clarity of message is the most important thing the government can be doing right now.”
We need to do more virus testing, and produce and distribute more vaccines, then get them into the arms of Americans. And we need to take basic precautions – wearing masks, washing hands, keeping social distance – until enough of us have gotten the shots to allow for population immunity.
The fact that Biden and his team are offering, at last, leadership at the federal level concerning the COVID-19 pandemic is a hopeful sign in this ongoing health crisis.
