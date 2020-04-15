Jill Henning is among those serving as the faces and voices of our region’s fight against COVID-19.
As an associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, she is perfectly situated for that responsibility.
A recent Associated Press story carried this headline: “As the going gets tough, America returns to experts for help.”
From doctors to medical researchers, people of science have regained their proper place as go-to voices of reason during this pandemic.
Scientists had fallen out of favor with politicians and some members of the American public – in part because of the push by some for measures to slow climate change, along with stances on other controversial issues.
But as we’re getting sick and dying by the thousands thanks to a virus we can’t see, let alone understand, we long for someone who can make sense of the situation.
Marshall Shepherd, a University of Georgia professor and past president of the American Meteorological Society, said: “We are literally depending on (science) to save our lives. ... People clearly realize that the science is going to get us out of this.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a world-renowned expert on infectious diseases with National Institutes of Health, has served every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan, but has become a household name thanks to his knowledge of COVID-19 and his prominence in 2020.
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh are on the cutting edge of the development of a possible vaccine for COVID-19, and scientists are sought for their views on treating the disease – such as sorting out conflicting opinions about the effectiveness of malaria drugs against the coronavirus.
People of science are being asked to help us decide when people are no longer contagious and when we can get back to something resembling normal lives.
“Suddenly, experts matter,” Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences, told the AP.
That’s been just as true locally as nationally and globally.
When our readers ask questions about the virus – “Can I catch it from my dog or cat?” or “How can I practice social distancing if I’m a nurse?” – we’ve turned to our experts in science and medicine.
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, frequently answers questions from a clinical perspective.
Spokeswoman Emily Korns generates responses from experts with the Conemaugh Health System.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases, produced an educational video for the Los Angeles Times, which he owns. Soon-Shiong, board chairman for the Windber hospital, gave permission for that video to be posted for our readers – and thousands have clicked and watched.
And Henning has been front and center during this ordeal.
In an interview with health care reporter Randy Griffith published Sunday, she helped readers understand why emerging data – infection spread rates, death tolls – can shift our understanding of the novel (“new”) coronavirus and force evolving models for predicting what might happen in the days and weeks ahead.
“That number changes very quickly based upon the confirmation tests,” Henning said.
“That’s why the modeling every day is something different.”
She said: “This is like a never-been-seen-before infectious disease.”
In an interview published April 5, Henning described why the disease is called “a coronavirus” (because the microorganism “looks like it’s a crown” under a microscope with spikes that attach to other cells in the body – now a recognizable image) and why it is so dangerous.
Infected cells begin creating new virus molecules in what she called “a hostile takeover” and then attack the lungs.
Henning said COVID-19 moves from person to person “through airborne droplets or touching things those airborne droplets have fallen on,” entering the next individual through the ear, nose or throat – which makes the virus highly contagious.
These local experts – Henning, Csikos, Korns and others – have been united in their answers to one important question: What should we do to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus?
“It’s absolutely crucial that you socially distance when you are dealing with a respiratory virus,” Henning said. “When you are dealing with something that is transmitted through respiratory droplets, you have to stay away from people.
“That’s the best way to prevent that type of infection.”
We thank these local experts for making themselves available to the public to help us all better understand coronavirus and how we should respond, individually and as a society.
We need to heed their wisdom – now and into the future.
